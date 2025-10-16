E-Paper | October 16, 2025

15 of a family dead, 8 injured as truck overturns in Swat: rescue service

Fazal Khaliq Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 10:54am

At least 15 people were killed — all from the same family — when a Punjab-bound truck overturned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district early morning on Thursday, according to a Rescue 1122 official.

Accidents are common on highways and motorways across Pakistan, caused by reckless driving, speeding, driver fatigue, and poor vehicle maintenance. Poor road conditions contribute to mishaps, while weak enforcement of traffic laws allows violations to go unchecked, worsening the situation.

Malakand Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Shafiqa Gul said in a statement, “At least 15 members of the same family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a truck overturned near tunnel No. 3 of the Swat Motorway on Thursday morning.”

The dead and injured include men, women and children, she said.

“The family was from the Gabral area of the Bahrain tehsil and were travelling to Punjab when the tragic incident occurred,” the statement said.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident and carried out relief operations along with Motorway police, as per the spokesperson. She further said that the injured had been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.

“Doctors at the hospital confirmed that 15 people had lost their lives,” she said, adding that four of the injured were in critical condition and have been referred to Swat.

Last month, at least 11 people were killed, and another three were injured after a truck crashed in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan due to brake failure. On September 11, two women were killed, while four people were injured after a jeep they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Mansehra. Two days before that, five members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Hazara Motorway in Haripur.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...