Three of a family killed in road accident

NAWABSHAH: A woman, her son and his nephew were killed in a road accident near Sadhuja town of Naushahro Feroze along the National Highway on Sunday.

A speeding van hit the motorcycle carrying four persons — Ajeeb Chandio, his mother Sagheeran Chandio, his sister-in-law Ghulam Kubra and nephew Faraz — police said, adding that Ghulam Kubra was seriously injured and shifted to the Moro Taluka Hospital for treatment.

A postmortem of the bodies was perfor­med before they were handed over to the heirs.

The family had left their home Kandiaro and was travelling towards Moro town when they met with the accident. The van driver sped away from the accident site, the police said.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025