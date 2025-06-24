E-Paper | June 24, 2025

Two tourists dead as car plunges into ravine in KP’s Kaghan: rescue

Umar Bacha Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 08:24pm
An accident killed two people as their car plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kaghan, June 24. — Rescue 1122
An accident killed two people as their car plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kaghan, June 24. — Rescue 1122

At least two people were killed in an accident on Tuesday after their car plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kaghan area, rescue officials said.

Fatal accidents are common on roads in the mountainous regions of the country due to traffic rule violations, treacherous terrain and poor infrastructure.

Mansehra Rescue 1122 spokesperson Amir Khadam said, “A car with three family members aboard fell into a ravine, resulting in the death of the couple,” adding that the three-year-old son remained safe in the incident.

He said that the family had come to Kaghan from Punjab’s Attock district for a picnic.

“Local people and rescue teams reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported, Khadam said. “The bodies were recovered from the car and immediately taken to the Kaghan Rural Health Centre for first aid.”

He added that the bodies were sent to their native area of Hazro in the Attock district.

On March 5, three employees of a Chinese company working on the Dasu hydropower project were killed when a truck plunged into the Indus River in Upper Kohistan district.

Last month, eight members of a family died when a Rawalpindi-bound Suzuki car plunged into a deep ravine in the Matta Banda area of KP’s Lower Kohistan district.

