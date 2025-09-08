E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Seven family members die in Sindh highway accident

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 02:31pm

NAWABSHAH: At least seven members of a single family, including three women and two children, died on Sunday evening when a truck crashed into their car on a national highway near Moro.

According to reports, the collision occurred after the car, travelling from Karachi to Khairpur, braked suddenly for a vehicle ahead of it. A trailing truck was unable to stop and slammed into the car, smashing the smaller vehicle.

The family members, who belonged to the Janwri community in the Luqman area of Khairpur, died at the scene. The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sadhuja police station in the Naushahro Feroze district.

Two of the victims were identified as Ghulam Mohammed and Ali Ahmed. It may be noted that one track of the national highway was severely damaged and under repair, forcing traffic from both directions to use a single lane.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene, and efforts were underway to recover the bodies.­

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

