E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Afghan attack threatens regional stability: KP governor

APP Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 10:03am
Image shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi addressing a seminar. — File photo
Image shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi addressing a seminar. — File photo

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan forces, terming it a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

He said such aggressive actions endangered innocent lives and undermined the spirit of good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued here, Mr Kundi emphasised that Pakistan’s armed forces had always demonstrated strength with restraint, professionalism, and determination, defending every inch of the motherland with courage and commitment.

“At this critical juncture, we must rise above political differences and stand united with our security institutions,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood firmly alongside their valiant armed forces, offering them full support and solidarity.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

