23 troops martyred, 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists killed in border skirmishes with Afghanistan: ISPR

Twenty-three Pakistani troops have been martyred and 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been killed in border clashes following an attack from the Afghan side, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement comes after overnight skirmishes between the two sides, which began “on the night of Oct 11/12, 2025, [after] Afghan Taliban and India-sponsored Fitna-al-Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border,” the ISPR statement said.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while Fitna-al-Hindustan is a term designated by the state for terrorist organisations in Balo­chistan.

The ISPR statement said Afghanistan’s “cowardly action”, which included fire and a few physical raids, was aimed at destabilising the border areas to “facilitate terrorism, furthering the nefarious designs of the terrorists”.

“Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert armed forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban forces and affiliated khwarij,” it added.

“Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids, were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from [the] Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna-al-Khawarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan and ISKP/ Daesh.

“All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives.”

The ISPR said that as a result of the unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed along the border.

Providing further details, it said 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of the border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative.

“During overnight skirmishes, 23 brave sons of Pakistan embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while defending the territorial integrity of our beloved country against this outrageous action, while 29 soldiers [were] injured.”

According to credible intelligence estimates and damage assessment, more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralised, while the number of injured is much higher, the ISPR added.

“The infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth,” the statement said.

“The armed forces of Pakistan remain ever ready to protect the territorial integrity, life and property of the people of Pakistan. Our resolve to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity and to defeat those who threaten our security is unwavering.”

The statement further said that while the people of Pakistan preferred constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, “we will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.”

“We have noted with concern that this serious provocation has occurred during the visit of the Taliban Foreign Minister to India, the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region.

“In the interest of regional peace and security, we call upon the Taliban Government to take immediate and verifiable actions to neutralise the terrorist groups, inter alia, FAK, FAH and ISKP/ Daesh operating from their territory.”

Otherwise, it asserted, Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistently neutralising terror targets.

It added that the Taliban Government should “shun any ill-begotten notions and prioritise well-being, peace, prosperity and development of the Afghan people over irresponsible sabre-rattling.”

“Last night’s episode vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Taliban Government is actively facilitating the terrorists. If the Taliban Government continues to sponsor terrorist outfits, in cohorts with India, for the shortsighted objective of destabilising the region, the people and the state of Pakistan will not rest until the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is completely eliminated.”

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted there would be “no compromise” on Pakistan’s sovereignty after security forces destroyed Afghanistan’s “several” border posts overnight as they responded to attacks by the Afghan Taliban.

“Pakistan Army has been targeting Afghan posts with utmost precision and captured 19 posts at the Afghan border from where attacks were carried out against Pakistan,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

The security sources said the Pakistan Army launched “successful strikes at Durrani Camp, Manojba Camp Battalion Headquarters and Manojba Camp-2, Ghaznali Headquarters in Noshki Sector and neutralised them completely”.

“Dozens of Taliban soldiers and Khwarij positioned in the camps and headquarters have been reportedly killed,” the report added.

Security sources said that the army had also devastated the Afghan Taliban’s “most important Asmatullah Karar Camp” at Spin Boldak. The sources noted that the camp was the Taliban’s “one of the biggest” from where terrorist activities against Pakistan were carried out.

Afghan Taliban and Khawarij hiding in the camp reportedly suffered “heavy losses”. Radio Pakistan said footage showed a “second engagement and destruction” of the Asmatullah Karar camp.

The second Battalion Headquarters of the Afghan Taliban in the Brabcha area, from “where Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists were launched into Pakistan”, was also targeted, as per the sources.

In a series of posts on X, PTV News said Afghanistan’s Barikot base camp, Manojba Camp-3, Karzai post, and Shapola Khula Taliban post were also destroyed.

Security forces also occupied an “important” Afghan post in Balochistan’s Zhob Sector and hoisted the Pakistani flag, the sources added. “Humvee-armoured personnel carrier of the Afghan Taliban deployed at the post was destroyed as well in the attack,” they said.

Targeting an Afghan Tank position at the mountain peaks opposite Kurram, the forces eliminated “several tanks of the Afghan Taliban”, the security sources said.

In an earlier Radio Pakistan report, security sources said Afghanistan’s Jandusar Post, Turkmenzai camp and Kharchar Fort had also been “completely destroyed”.

“The firing from Afghanistan side was aimed at getting the Khawarij formations crossed into the border of Pakistan. However, Pakistani posts, which were alert and ready, responded swiftly and forcefully,” the security sources added.

President Zardari, in a statement, noted that there were United Nations reports that “proved” terrorist attacks were carried out from the Afghan soil. However, he also stressed that bilateral respect and joint counterterrorism efforts were the key to long-term regional peace.

Asserting that no compromise will be made on Pakistan’s sovereignty, President Zardari said the country remained “firmly committed to safeguarding its national interests, regional sovereignty and security”.

He noted that attacks launched “from the territory of the Interim Afghan Government by India-backed Khawarij terrorists are a well-documented reality, confirmed in successive United Nations Security Council (UNSC) monitoring reports”.

The president pointed out that Pakistan had repeatedly “made it clear that its civilians and security personnel are being targeted through the nexus of the Indian sponsored Khawarij and other terror groups”.

President Zardari urged the interim Afghan government to take “concrete and verifiable action” against anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from the Afghan soil, the statement added. He termed the menace of terrorism “sponsored by India” as the “greatest threat to regional peace and stability”.

“Terrorism is a shared challenge and its burden cannot be placed on any single country,” the president was quoted as saying.

PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the “provocation by Afghanistan in Pakistan’s border areas”.

“There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response,“ he asserted.

“We are proud of the professional excellence of our armed forces,” the premier said, hailing the army’s “strong and effective response to Afghanistan’s aggression”.

“The Pakistan Army not only gave a powerful response to Afghan aggression under the bold leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing them to retreat,” the prime minister said.

“Our defence is in strong hands, and we know well how to defend every inch of our motherland,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that the army has always given a “crushing response to every form of external aggression”.

The prime minister also highlighted that Pakistan had “repeatedly provided Afghanistan with information regarding terrorist elements such as Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan, who are using Afghan soil to launch attacks against Pakistan”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Fitna-al-Hindu­stan is the term it uses to refer to terrorist organisations in Balo­chistan.

“Terrorist organisations are being supported by certain elements within Afghanistan,” he stated, expressing hope that the Afghan interim government will ensure its territory is not used by terrorist elements against Pakistan.

In one of the first official statements by Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their “prompt” response.

“Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” Naqvi said on X.

“Pakistan’s forces are alert and Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks. The people of Pakistan stand with the brave armed forces like a lead wall. Afghanistan will also be given a befitting reply like India.”

Following the border fighting, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid urged Pakistan to “desist from using force as such actions will have negative consequences”.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid alleged that “certain elements within the Pakistani security establishment want to destabilise Afghanistan“.

He further warned that Kabul “possessed weapons to respond”, adding that the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate had made “efforts to resolve issues with Pakistan”.

‘Unfortunate that Afghan admin turned away from occupied Kashmir’s just struggle’

In his statement, President Zardari termed it unfortunate that the current Afghan interim administration had “turned away from the just struggle of the oppressed people” of India-occupied Kashmir, “thereby doing injustice to both history and the Muslim ummah”.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will “never accept any disputed or misleading position on Jammu and Kashmir” and reiterated that India’s “unlawful claims over the territory” are contrary to international law and UNSC resolutions.

The president highlighted Pakistan’s hosting of millions of Afghan refugees for over decades, saying it “demonstrated Islamic fraternity and exemplary neighbourliness”.

However, he added that the “dignified repatriation of Afghan citizens” was in the interest of both countries and essential for sustainable peace.

“President Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, but no compromise will ever be made on Pakistan’s national sovereignty,” the statement said.

The president emphasised that Pakistan had extended “every possible facilitation to Afghanistan in trade, economic connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges”. Mutual cooperation and economic partnership are the foundation for lasting peace and regional prosperity, he noted.

President Zardari underscored that Pakistan desires a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. He said brotherly relations must be based on mutual respect, security cooperation and a shared commitment to regional peace.

He expressed hope that the interim Afghan government will prevent its soil from being used by “Khawarij and India-backed terrorist elements against Pakistan”, stressing that only joint and practical measures can guarantee enduring peace in the region.

Defensive response not targeted towards Afghan civilian population: Dar

Expressing his “deep concern” over the latest developments, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar said “unprovoked firing and raids along Pak-Afghan border by the Taliban government is a serious provocation”.

“Pakistan’s befitting response and strikes are against Taliban infrastructure and to neutralise Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil,” he asserted in a post on X.

“Our defensive response is not targeted towards peace-loving Afghan civilian population. Unlike Taliban forces, we are exercising extreme caution in our defensive responses to avoid loss of civilian lives,” Dar added.

He expressed Pakistan’s expectation from the interim Afghan government to take “concrete measures against terrorist elements and their perpetrators that wish to derail Pak-Afghan relations”.

“Pakistan will take all possible measures to defend its own territory, sovereignty and its people,” the deputy premier pledged.

Calls for restraint

Saudi Arabia, with which Pakistan recently signed a mutual defence deal, expressed concern at the skirmishes.

“The kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to contribute to reducing tensions and maintaining security and stability in the region.

“The kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security, which will achieve stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”

Iranian top diplomat Abbas Araghchi called on Afghanistan and Pakistan “to exercise restraint” amid ongoing clashes.

“Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said during a live interview with state television, adding that “stability” between the countries “contributes to regional stability”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry urged both sides to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that helps to reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability.

The foreign ministry reiterated Qatar’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security, and affirmed its commitment to ensuring security and prosperity for the people of the two countries.

Clashes break out after Kabul blames Islamabad

Late last night, state-run Radio Pakistan issued the following statement on X, quoting security sources: “Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side at Pak-Afghan border, a strong, intense response from Pakistan Army.”

It said “Afghan forces carried out unprovoked firing at several locations”, Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bahram Chah in Balochistan along the Pak-Afghan border.

Radio Pakistan further said Pakistan was “targeting terrorist camps and hideouts of Khawarij (terrorists), ISIS located near the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan with great precision. Afghan forces have retreated from several areas”.

In the early hours of Sunday, security sources said there were reports of significant damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations, security officials added.

They said artillery, tanks, light and heavy weapons were used in the retaliatory action.

State-run Radio Pakistan also shared footage of what it said were “Kharjis and Afghan soldiers being taken out”.

Separately, the Torkham border crossing has been closed for all kinds of traffic after the overnight firing exchanges at various locations, according to locals on the Pakistani side.

Afghan official Qureshi Badloon also confirmed the closure to Dawn.com from Nangarhar.

The clashes broke out after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on the Afghan capital earlier this week, according to Taliban border forces.

“In retaliation for the air strikes by Pakistani forces“, Taliban border forces in the east are “engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani forces’ posts in various border areas”, the Afghan military said in a statement earlier.

Taliban officials from the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand — all located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan — confirmed the clashes.

Islamabad did not confirm that it was behind the attacks, but called on Kabul “to stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil”.

Security sources said Afghan posts failed to provide covering fire to the militants and there were reports of “heavy losses” among Afghan border posts and militants.

“Kharijites and Daesh hideouts inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Afghan government, are being effectively targeted. Pakistan is using artillery, tanks, light, and heavy weapons. In addition, air resources and drones are also being used to target Daesh and Kharijite hideouts. The headquarters of Afghan forces, which have been sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij, are also being targeted.”

The Afghan Ministry of Defence confirmed earlier that Afghan forces launched “retaliatory operations against Pakistani security forces” tonight.

“The operations ended at midnight. If the opposing side violates Afghanistan’s territory again, our armed forces are ready to defend their territory and will respond firmly,” said the statement.

Infiltration attempts in Pishin, Zhob

Pakistani posts also came under attack in the Baramcha area of Chagai district, which borders Afghanistan’s Helmand province. “Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons late on Saturday night,” a senior official said.

He added that Afghan border posts were destroyed and casualties were taken by the other side. “Heavy exchange of fire continued for two hours.”

Security sources stated that Afghan forces also tried to infiltrate into Pishin and Zhob districts. However, the attempts were defeated by Pakistani forces in the area.

Deterioration in bilateral relations

The past week saw heightened tensions, with both sides exchanging sharp statements. Pakistan suffered multiple casualties among security forces in intelligence-based operations against terrorists, while Afghanistan accused the former of violating its sovereignty.

The issue of terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan, along with frequent border skirmishes, has long strained ties between the two countries, with Islamabad repeatedly urging the interim Afghan government to stop allowing its territory to be used for attacks.

Islamabad maintains that its patience is wearing thin after a series of deadly attacks inside Pakistan that it blames on militants operating from Afghan territory. “Enough is enough, Pakistan government and armed forces’ patience has worn out,” Asif had said on Thursday in the National Assembly.

Kabul, however, denies allegations of providing safe havens to these groups. Afghan officials, meanwhile, publicly blamed Pakistan a day ago. The Afghan defence ministry said, “Once again, Pakistan violated Afghan airspace, bombed a civilian market in the Paktika airspace near the Durand Line, and also violated the territory of the capital Kabul.”

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India earlier this week, marking India’s first high-level engagement with the Taliban government since it took power in 2021.

Speaking about the Thursday night explosion in Kabul during a press conference in New Delhi a day ago, Muttaqi had condemned the incident and Pakistan for its alleged role in it.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry did not directly respond when questioned whether Pakistan was responsible for the attacks. “To safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, what measures need to be taken will be taken,” he told reporters.

The Foreign Office had avoided directly acknowledging strikes in Kabul, instead framing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism actions as legitimate self-defence against militants operating from Afghan soil.

Speaking at a separate news conference in Peshawar, held almost simultaneously with the FO briefing, the ISPR DG also declined to confirm or deny whether the military had carried out strikes in Kabul. He nonetheless underscored Pakistan’s right and resolve to defend itself. “Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan. There is also evidence of this,” he said.