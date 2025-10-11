Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in Kabul, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership must formulate a policy that protects the country’s borders, stabilises internal security and prevents a major flare-up with Afghanistan. As per reports, explosions were heard in the Afghan capital on Thursday, though the Taliban government spokesman claimed there was no harm done. When the ISPR chief was asked during a presser on Friday to comment on Mehsud’s reported elimination, he neither confirmed nor denied it but repeated the official demand that Afghanistan take action against terrorists on its soil. He also added that Pakistan will do “whatever is necessary” to protect its citizens and territory. On Thursday, the defence minister had also raised the issue in the National Assembly, saying that the state was deliberating over sending another delegation to Kabul to convince the Taliban to “dismantle safe havens” that were being used by the terrorists.

The fact is that the Afghan Taliban, despite their denials, have hosted terrorists of various persuasions on their soil. For example, the US strike that took out Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in the Afghan capital in 2022 left the Taliban red-faced, as it was a clear violation of the Doha Agreement between them and the Americans. Therefore, it is not implausible that Noor Wali Mehsud was eliminated while in Kabul. Pakistan has in the past launched cross-border attacks into Afghanistan, while pursuing terrorists responsible for violence in this country. It is, indeed, a complex situation; the state must act as terrorists, many taking refuge on Afghan soil, martyr civilians and soldiers in brazen attacks. Yet going after militants across the border is not without risk, as it could inflame matters further with the Taliban regime.

Pakistan does not have many good options in this regard. On the external front, it appears that the best course may be to continue relaying the message — bilaterally and together with regional partners such as China, Russia and Iran — to the Afghan Taliban that sheltering terrorists will have costs, such as reduction in trade activities, or downgrading of diplomatic relations. Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable. What the Afghan Taliban do with their militant ‘guests’ is their problem; Pakistan and the rest of Afghanistan’s neighbours must be assured that their security will not be threatened by these malign actors. Internally, along with kinetic actions to take territory back from the militants, there is also a need to pursue the non-kinetic elements of NAP, which the ISPR head alluded to. This was a process that had the buy-in of all state institutions.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025