Fierce clashes along Afghan border take heavy toll

PESHAWAR: Fierce border clashes between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resulted in the martyrdom of 23 troops and left over 200 Taliban fighters dead, including a number of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

The fighting, which erupted overnight with the Taliban attack on Pakistan’s border posts, also saw the Pakistan Air Force targeting hostile positions across the border, including Asmatullah Karar Camp in Spin Boldak said to be a major terror haven.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border, with 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of border also “briefly physically captured”. It added multiple militant training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan were also rendered inoperative.

In response to the Afghan Taliban attack, Pakistan used precision fires and strikes, it said, adding physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, militant training facilities, and support networks operating from Afghan soil. “The infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth,” it read.

The statement said that while the people of Pakistan preferred constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, the security personnel would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for militancy against Pakistan. “We have noted with concern that this serious provocation has occurred during the visit of the Taliban foreign minister to India - the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region,” it read, calling upon the interim Taliban government to take action against militant groups on its soil.

In case of failure, Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to def­end its people by “persistent neutralisation” of militant targets, it said, asking the Taliban to shun any ill-begotten notions and prioritise well-being, peace, prosperity and development of the Afghan people over irresponsible sabre-rattling.

“If the Taliban government continues to sponsor terrorist outfits, in cohorts with India, for shortsighted objective of destabilising the region, the people and the state of Pakistan will not rest until the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is completely eliminated,” it added.

Asmatullah Karar Camp, 20km from the Chaman border crossing, was destroyed by PAF jets. Reports suggested that the Afghan forces suffered huge losses and casualties in the attack. Sources quoted by Dawn.com noted that the camp was the Taliban’s “one of the biggest” from where terrorist activities against Pakistan were carried out.

In the Baramcha sector in Chagai and in the Zhob sector, several Afghan posts were also destroyed. No further clashes were reported in the Chaman, Baramcha, Qila Abdullah, Dubandi and Badini sectors on Sunday as Pakistan has deployed more troops at the border with Afghanistan.

PM, President urge Kabul to act

In separate statements, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the interim Taliban government in Kabul to take action against terror havens on its territory.

President Zardari said no compromise would be made on Pakistan’s sovereignty, adding that the country remained “firmly committed to safeguarding its national interests, regional sovereignty and security”.

He noted that attacks launched “from the territory of the interim Afghan government by India-backed Khawarij terrorists are a well-documented reality confirmed in successive United Nations Security Council (UNSC) monitoring reports”. Pakistan uses the term ‘khawarij’ to refer to the banned TTP. President Zardari urged Afghanistan to take “concrete and verifiable action” against anti-Pakistan elements operating from its soil, the statement added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, said Pakistan would respond offensively and effectively to every act of provocation. He said the terrorist outfits involved in terrorism in Pakistan were being backed by the elements based in Afghanistan.

“There will be no compromise on the defence of Pakistan, as every activity of provocation will be responded to effectively,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The premier further said that Pakistan shared information with Afghanistan regarding the presence of militant outfits in Afghanistan and their terrorist activities in Pakistan many times, but no action was taken. “Pakistan hopes that the Afghan caretaker government will ensure that its land is not used by terrorists against Pakistan,” the PM said.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan was deeply concerned at the unwarranted aggression along the Pak-Afghan border on the night of 11-12 Oct. “Such unprovoked actions aimed at destabilising the Pak-Afghan border belie the overall spirit of peaceful neighbourhood and cooperative relations between the two brotherly countries,” it said, adding, “Pakistan, exercising its right of self-defence, not only effectively repulsed the assaults all along the border, but also inflicted heavy losses…”.

Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan, it said, adding that at the same time, the Government of Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation and would take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people. “Any further provocations would be met with an unwavering and befitting response.”

Border crossings sealed

Officials from both sides of the border told AFP that crossings at Torkham and Chaman were closed following the clashes.

Officials at Chaman told Dawn that they were not aware when the border would open. Several thousand Afghan refugees, who had arrived in Chaman from different areas of Balochistan to cross into Afghanistan, were stranded at the crossing after the border was closed. Meanwhile, a senior official in Torkham told AFP extra paramilitary troops had been sent to the area. “The Torkham border has been completely closed for pedestrian movement and trade,” said the official. “Security forces have also pulled out all civilian staff posted at the border, so they are not harmed in case of further firing,” he said.

On the other hand, international mediation is expected after Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta and Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025