Composting made easy

This is with reference to the website review, “Composting made easy” by Asif Ali (YW, August 9). The website was highly informative as it simplified composting, making it accessible for beginners, especially kids.

The site explained the composting cycle beautifully, connecting food waste to gardening and even its broader impact on oceans.

Imaad Ibrahim,

Jamshoro

The brave firefighter

This is regarding the story “The brave firefighter” by Mahnoor Sohail (YW, August 16). The tragic incident of the fire eruption in the story made me reflect on the real dangers and unpredictability faced by people in such professions.

It is an important topic, one that should be taken into consideration before any mishap occurs.

Asim Zafar,

Karachi

The truth about vaping you need to know!

This concerns the cover story “The truth about vaping you need to know!” by Benazir Raz (YW, August 23). The writer has done a great job in spreading awareness about the dangers of vaping.

It was rightly pointed out that the companies behind this business care only about profit. The health of people, whether they live or die, does not matter to them.

I am afraid that flavoured vaping, marketed so tastefully, can lure both young and old, and may even find its way into families. Vaping is a new form of nicotine smoking, but there is a real danger that it could open the door to even stronger substances like opium, hemp, methamphetamine (ice) and other narcotic drugs.

Continuous use of such substances damages the central nervous system and can lead to serious mental health problems.

The article must be taken seriously by the authorities to protect the physical and mental health of future generations.

Dr M. Qudrat-e-Khuda,

Karachi

II

The cover article “The truth about vaping you need to know!” by Benazir Raz was the need of the time. These days, this nuisance has spread even into schools. Most high school students are aware of vaping, and many of them are involved in it, which is quite a worrying situation, especially when parents remain unaware of their children’s habits.

It is concerning that youngsters are drawn in by flavours, peer pressure and social media trends without realising the dangers. Parents, teachers and authorities must work together to raise awareness and keep a vigilant eye on children to protect them from this harmful habit.

Noreen Inaam,

Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 11th, 2025