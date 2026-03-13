Kashmiri leader Shabir Shah gets bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted bail to ailing resistance leader Shabir Ahmad Shah (72), in a case pertaining to alleged terror funding and anti-national activities.

Several leaders in the Indian-occupied Kashmir welcomed the decision.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pointed to “irregularities in the trial proceedings and his prolonged incarceration” while granting bail.

Mr Shah has been “unwell in the jail”, according to family members. Mr Shah’s daughter Sehar Shabir Shah said her father faced long years in jail without conviction.

“Today justice has taken its first step. We always had faith in the judiciary, and today that faith stands affirmed,” Ms Shah said. Mr Shah was arrested again in 2017 by the National Investigation Agency in a case related to alleged terror financing and anti-national activities.

His organisation, the Democratic Freedom Party, was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2023. In the past, Mr Shah was among key separatist figures who engaged in backchannel dialogue with the Centre. He was often described as Nelson Mandela of Kashmir.

“We fervently hope that the courts in the same spirit give relief to all political prisoners and youth languishing in jails inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir, bringing cheer to their families and the people of J&K,” said Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Sajad Lone, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference, termed the development “good news”. “He has not been keeping well at all. Hope he walks back home to recuperate and spend time with his family,” Mr Lone said.

Aga Muntazir, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the development reinforces the importance of justice and due process in a democratic society. “The decision brings hope to Shah’s family and well-wishers after years of incarceration. Justice and due process are fundamental pillars of any democratic society. I pray for Shah’s well-being and hope that he regains good health and strength,” Mr Muntazir said.

