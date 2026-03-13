Pakistan look to make comeback as Bangladesh eye series

DHAKA: A new-look Pakistan face an unusual do-or-die situation on Friday in the second One-day International against Bangladesh who stunned the tourists in the opening match of the three-match series.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana, 23, starred with a career-best show of 5-24 as Bangladesh demolished the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Pakistan in the opening ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Shaheen has backed his young team to make a comeback despite the eight-wicket drubbing in the series opener, and will definitely be eyeing to level the series at the same venue today.

Pakistan are featuring in an ODI series in Bangladesh after a long gap of 11 years. The last time when Pakistan played a 50-over rubber in Bangladesh under the captaincy of Azhar Ali, they suffered a 3-0 sweep.

With ample time left before the ICC 2027 World Cup is staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October-November, Pakistan, which have struggled in ICC events since their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph, will certainly look to develop a side that can face top-tier opponents in the ODI showpiece. The current Bangladesh series is only the starting point of that build-up campaign.

Four Pakistan players — Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain — made their ODI debut on Wednesday after the tourists dropped experienced pros like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan and aggressive opener Saim Ayub for the series. Other than Fakhar, the remaining three players flopped in the T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka during February-March.

But the move to include did not work at all for Pakistan, at least in the opening game, as they were shot out for a paltry 114 – their highest-ever ODI total against Bangladesh — with 19.2 overs to spare.

The hosts completed the modest chase without any fuss in just 15.1 overs as opener Tanzid Hasan smashed a 42-ball 67 not out.

The worrying factor for Pakistan is that their batting crumbled against Rana who, before Wednesday’s game, had claimed just five wickets in his very short career comprising five ODIs.

Moreover, in the bowling department, Pakistan’s pace trio comprising Shaheen, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim failed to make any impact as they looked to defend a scanty total.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking to seal the series on Friday before the last game.

While the hosts’ bowling showcased their promise in the opener, their batters may well be tested fully today after chasing a modest 115 in the first game.

Though Pakistan hold a clear edge over Bangladesh in the head-to-head ODI record against Bangladesh – with 34 wins and six losses – the pumped-up hosts under Mehidy Hasan Miraz will certainly be looking to improve that record when they take the field at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

