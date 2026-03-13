E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Market volatility continues as KSE-100 slips in early trade

Business Desk Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 11:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 349.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, by 10:45am on Friday, extending the market’s recent volatility.

Shortly after opening at around 9:20am, the index climbed to an intraday high of 155,002.10 points, before sliding to a low of 153,650.52 points about an hour later.

Trading activity remained moderate, with 45,623,261 shares changing hands so far, while the traded value reached Rs4.08 billion.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Dost Steels Limited led the volumes, rising 9.09pc to Rs6 on 22,036,960 shares. It was followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited, which gained 3.32pc to Rs18.04 on 13,429,503 shares, and JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund, which edged up 0.58pc to Rs10.35 on a volume of 8,146,000 shares.

The market’s cautious tone comes as global oil prices climbed back above $100 a barrel, while equities came under pressure after Iranian attempts to target energy supplies in the Middle East overshadowed a record release of strategic crude reserves by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The KSE-100 had already closed lower on Thursday, shedding 1,437.04 points, or 0.92pc, following a highly volatile session. Similar swings were seen on Wednesday, when the index ultimately slipped 318.65 points, or 0.2pc, despite gaining nearly 2,000 points during intraday trading.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe