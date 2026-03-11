E-Paper | March 11, 2026

US military spending on Iran conflict hits billions

Anwar Iqbal Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 09:11am
US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, salutes as a US Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington at Dover Air Force Base on March 9, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, salutes as a US Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington at Dover Air Force Base on March 9, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: The US military’s operations against Iran have already cost billions of dollars, with munitions expenditure reaching $5.6 billion to $6bn in just the opening days of the conflict, multiple news outlets reported.

According to reports, these estimates were shared with Congress on Monday, though the Pentagon declined to comment publicly on the figures.

The New York Times reported that Pentagon officials informed lawmakers that the first week of operations cost roughly $6bn, with around $4bn spent on munitions and missile interceptors.

CBS News noted that the $5.6bn figure covers only the first 48 hours of the conflict, while The Washington Post confirmed a similar cost for the same period. The Hill also verified that the Pentagon had provided these figures to congressional members.

Reuters, citing US administration sources, reported $5.6bn in munitions costs during the initial days of the conflict.

Analysts warn that total operational costs could exceed $10bn within 10 days, driven by high-intensity strikes and the use of expensive, high-precision weapons.

While Pentagon officials have not commented publicly on the 10-day projections, the steep early expenditure has raised concerns among lawmakers over the rapid depletion of munitions stockpiles and the broader budgetary impact of prolonged operations.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has already placed historic financial pressures on US military resources, highlighting the high cost of modern, technology-intensive warfare.

Quoting Pentagon sources, CBS News reported that approximately 140 US service members have been wounded in the first 10 days of operations.

A Washington-based non-partisan think tank estimates that Operation Epic Fury is costing the US government nearly $900 million per day.

The first 100 hours (H+100) of the operation are estimated to cost $3.7bn.

A table released by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) breaks down the costs into three categories:

  • Operational costs — approximately $196m
  • Munitions replacement — approximately $3.1bn
  • Replacing combat losses and repairing infrastructure damage — approximately $359m
US Iran Rift
World

Anwar Iqbal is a correspondent for Dawn, based in Washington, DC.

Anwar Iqbal

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe