Nahid Rana takes 5 wickets as Bangladesh crush Pakistan in ODI opener

AFP Published March 11, 2026
Bangladesh’s Nahid Rana (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shamyl Hussain during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2026. — AFP
Bangladesh pace sensation Nahid Rana claimed his first five-wicket haul in one-day internationals to lead his team to a crushing eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening match on Wednesday.

Rana returned figures of 5-24 to skittle out Pakistan for 114, a total Bangladesh overhauled in 15.1 overs of the 50-over contest in Mirpur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opener Tanzid Hasan hammered an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls and put on a second-wicket partnership of 82 with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 27, in a statement win.

Saif Hassan fell early for four, while Litton Das remained unbeaten on three with Tanzid.

Earlier, Nahid laid the platform for victory with his outstanding spell in his seven overs to bowl out Pakistan for their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh, eclipsing the previous 161 during the 1999 World Cup.

The 23-year-old Nahid ripped through Pakistan’s top order, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to dismiss the opposition’s top five batters in an ODI innings.

Nahid removed Sahibzada Farhan (27), Shamyl Hussain (4), Maaz Sadaqat (18), Mohammad Rizwan (10) and Salman Agha (5) as Pakistan slumped to 69-5.

He was ably supported by captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took 3-29 with his off-spin.

Senior quicks Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each.

Number eight Faheem Ashraf offered brief resistance with his 37 before being dismissed by Mustafizur as Pakistan were eventually bowled out in 30.4 overs.

The performance marked a breakthrough in Nahid’s young ODI career since his debut in 2024.

He had taken only five wickets in his first five matches before producing the five-wicket haul in his sixth appearance.

Nahid is now only the second Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs after Mustafizur’s 5-75 during the 2019 World Cup.

