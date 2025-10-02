Ruckus in DUET over expulsion of students

KARACHI: The vice chancellor of the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) and some other varsity staff members were manhandled by a group of miscreants when the VC tried to engage with protesting students outside the campus on Tuesday, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The DUET has become the centre of protests after the administration expelled some students, who were said to be associated with the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT). The IJT has been staging protest demonstrations outside the varsity and in other parts of the city demanding immediate reinstatement of the students.

On Tuesday, when DUET VC Dr Samreen Hussain tried to talk to protesters to resolve the matter, she was caught in an unruly situation.

Footage that went viral on social media showed an irate Dr Samreen coming outside the university’s gate only to be besieged by angry protesters who were heard shouting slogans against the university administration.

Varsity vice chancellor, administration officials jostled

When contacted, Dr Hussain told Dawn that the protesters created a violent environment, misbehaved with the university officials as well as with her and pushed her when she tried to engage with them.

According to the VC, the individuals involved in the protest did not “appear to be students of the DUET”.

“They were not my students. I barely saw anyone from the DUET among them. It looked more like a mob that had come with some other intention,” she told Dawn.

The VC explained that the university had taken disciplinary action by suspending the students while an inquiry was ongoing. “We are obligated to investigate incidents such as those where students are engaged in misconduct. What is the reason to stage such a violent protest,” she questioned.

She said an FIR had been registered against unknown persons on Monday as around 30/40 people had tried to create a similar situation and prevented university points from running.

“When the FIR had been registered on Monday, why didn’t the police prevent these protesters from creating such a violent environment outside the university. The road outside is the jurisdiction of the police, not the university.

“Even if we suppose that the university’s stance is wrong somewhere, it cannot be justified to prevent points from running and resorting to violence,” she added.

The VC said that the incident could have been avoided if the police had taken proper measures.

IJT president at DUET Ashhad Siddiqui said the university management had been unable to control internal issues and was unjust in dealing with students.

“They rusticated three final-year students and suspended another for six months. That was done unjustly. And when we protested, the management itself created an environment of clash. They could have prevented students from getting violent, but they did not because they wanted to target and malign the protesters,” he said.

He said the IJT demands that the university administration withdraw its decision to cancel the students’ admissions.

He said that the IJT would resume its citywide protests from Friday if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation on Wednesday condemned the attack on the VC and called it an assault on the sanctity of educational institutions and educators.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025