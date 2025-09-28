17 terrorists eliminated in Karak: ISPR

• TTP terrorists targeted in intelligence-based operation

• Four civilians killed in Bajaur blast, caused by old explosive device

• State minister warns militants to be met with bullets if talks fail

• Says 80pc attackers are Afghans; urges political unity to tackle challenge

LAKKI MARWAT/ BAJAUR: Seventeen militants were killed in an intelligence-based oper­ation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Friday night, while four civilians fell victim to an explosion in the Bajaur district on Saturday.

Three security personnel were also injured in the operation conducted in the Darshakhel area of Karak.

The operation was conducted “on the reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, 17 Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

Karak District Police Officer Shahbaz Elahi said that the police and security forces launched the operation in the remote rural area within the limits of Shah Slaim police station on information about the presence of militants there.

“We had credible reports that terrorists affiliated with the Mullah Nazir group of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban were present in the area with an intention to execute their nefarious plans,” he said.

He added that an intense exchange of fire took place when security personnel reached the area and started laying a siege around the mountainous hideouts of militants.

“The fierce gun battle lasted for several hours, resulting in the killing of 17 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists and their six accomplices were injured,” Mr Elahi said.

“The anti-state and anti-peace elements will not find any place to hide and the police and security forces will carry out joint operations to eliminate them,” the district police chief added.

Another police official said that heavy contingents of police and security forces remained present in the area on Saturday and continued search in the mountains on the border between Lakki Marwat and Mianwali districts for the injured and fleeing militants.

He said that announcements were made in the Darshakhel and adjacent villages and hamlets, advising people to stay indoors as the operation was underway.

“People were also advised not to allow anyone to enter their houses seeking shelter and cooperate with police and security forces,” he added.

Bajaur explosion

In Bajaur’s Lowi Mam­und tehsil, four people were killed and two critically injured when an un­­e­­xploded device went off in a field in the Laghari area on Saturday afternoon, officials and locals said.

They told Dawn that the tragedy occurred in the Laghari area around 3pm when a group of local youths were passing through the field.

Israr Khan, public relations officer of the district police in Khar, confirmed that the blast was caused by an old explosive device.

Riaz Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 Khar station, told Dawn that among the four fatalities, one person died at the scene, while others were pronounced dead upon arrival at Khar’s district hospital. He said that the victims were identified as Sajad Khan, 18; Nawshad Khan, 13; Faw­ad Khan, 18; and Jawad Khan, 15.

The official mentioned that 17-year-old Waqas Khan and 15-year-old Attaullah were among the wounded. They were initially taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar but were later airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar via a specially arranged Frontier Corps North helicopter for adv­anced medical treatment.

Local political leaders from the ANP, JI, and PTI visited Khar Hospital to donate blood and express solidarity with the families.

PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman said he would press authorities for the early return of displaced residents to their homes.

Talal Chaudhry

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s response to militancy would be firm, suggesting those “who understand the language of bullets will be explained with bullets” if negotiations with Afghanistan fail to stop cross-border attacks.

Speaking at a press conference, he described Pakistan’s diplomacy as at a 75-year high and defended ongoing security operations.

Mr Chaudhry said terrorism remained the cou­ntry’s biggest challenge and insisted the government was committed to making Pakistan safe for investment.

“Today red carpets are being laid for the prime minister abroad,” he said, contrasting current diplomatic outreach with past isolation. He added that federal and provincial governments must cooperate closely on security.

The minister accused militants of entering Pakistan from across the border and charged that “80 per cent of terrorist attackers are Afghans”.

Mr Chaudhry said the government would streng­then measures to prevent cross-border infiltration, curb sectarian violence and stabilise restive areas.

He called on all political parties to unite for nat­io­nal development and noted that foreign observers acknow­ledged impro­vements in Pakistan’s security situation.

On media conduct, he warned journalists again­­st supporting “those who hide behind the guise of journalists” and critici­s­­ed what he described as “false vloggers” who, he said, traded national security for money. He said the government was taking action against such individuals and hinted that laws could be further toughened.

Tariq Saeed in Toba Tek Singh also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025