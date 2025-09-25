SIUT pays tribute to late student

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) remembered late Sultan Zafar on his birthday on Wednesday and paid him rich tributes as his organ donation gave a new lease on life to two patients.

The 23-year-old student of dentistry lost his life in a tragic accident a couple of months ago. He pledged donation of his kidneys to two dialysis patients, who were waiting for transplantation, and his act gave them a new lease on life.

“The SIUT, where the surgery was performed, greatly lauds the gesture of the deceased and his family and calls the society at large to emulate the example of young Sultan Zafar,” said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025