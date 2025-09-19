Admin imposes ban on new commercial structures along Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The district administration has imposed ban on construction of commercial structures along the Kunhar River in Balakot and Kaghan Valley, warning that violators will face legal action.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mian Behzad Adil on Thursday, the decision was taken on the directives of Peshawar High Court and Hazara commissioner.

The notification said that despite repeated warnings, locals were attempting to build shops, hotels and houses near the riverbed, posing serious risks to environment and public safety.

“Construction on banks of Kunhar is strongly forbidden under Section 144 of CrPC and River Protection Act, 2020. Such activities choke water flow, pollute natural reservoirs and increase the risk of floods,” it said.

It said that structures raised close to riversides were swept away during flash floods, resulting in widespread property losses and human casualties.

Meanwhile, tehsil administration in Darband announced that it had restored several water supply schemes by repairing and installing new pipelines in various localities.

Tehsil chairman Dilbar Khan Tanoli said that administration acted within its limited financial resources to address growing civic concerns.

“With the installation of new pipelines and repairs of damaged lines, the problem of potable water scarcity has now been largely resolved across the tehsil,” he said. He added that more steps would follow to ensure uninterrupted water supply to households.

ARRESTED: Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a man, who allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy in Shahlia area.

“The district police officer formed a team after registration of FIR, which conducted a raid and arrested the accused,” Amir Malik, SHO of Saddar police station, told journalists.

He said the accused had gone into hiding after committing the crime but police traced him. “We have initiated investigations after completing medico-legal formalities of the boy,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025