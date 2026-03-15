E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Peace committee member killed in South Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 10:52am
In this file photo from 2016 and taken from a army helicopter, empty houses whose roofs have been removed by the army during an operation are seen in South Waziristan. — AFP/File
In this file photo from 2016 and taken from a army helicopter, empty houses whose roofs have been removed by the army during an operation are seen in South Waziristan. — AFP/File
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SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A member of a local peace committee was shot dead by unidentified armed men at Iftar in Azam Warsak area here on Saturday.

District police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah Wazir said that the incident occurred near a private educational institution, where unknown assailants opened fire at the peace committee member, Mir Kalam Wazir, and escaped.

DPO Shah stated that the police launched an investigation into the incident.

Police officials said that the deceased was known as an important personality in the area and was an active member of local peace committee. His killing has created an atmosphere of grief and concern among local residents.

It is worth mentioning that during the past year, incidents of terrorism have witnessed a significant increase in Lower South Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and North Waziristan. Bomb blasts, targeted killings, suicide attacks, killings of civilians, kidnappings for ransom, and attacks on police and security forces are being reported frequently, raising concerns about security in the region.

It may also be recalled that on April 28, 2025, unidentified individuals planted an improvised explosive device on the roof of a peace committee office in Rustam Bazaar, Wana.

The device exploded with a powerful blast early in the morning, killing seven people, including the peace committee commander Saifur Rehman.

Similarly, earlier an attempt was made to target peace committee commander Ainullah through a remote-controlled bomb on the Karikot Road in Rustam Bazaar. However, he miraculously survived the attack.

Apparently, government-backed peace committee commanders are being targeted by terrorists, and banned organisations are attempting to attack them in different areas and locations.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Pakistan

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