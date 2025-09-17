E-Paper | September 17, 2025

At least one dead, two injured as police stations come under attack in Balochistan’s Sherani: DC

Abdullah Zehri Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:27pm
Image showing the silhouttes of policement in Pakistan. — AFP/File
At least one policeman was martyred, while two Levies personnel were injured after armed unknown assailants attacked two police stations and a Levies station in Balochistan’s Sherani district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar said.

“The police and Levies personnel retaliated, and an exchange of fire went on for three hours,” DC Sherani said in a statement, adding that the retaliation prevented any major damage.

“However, one policeman was martyred during the attack and two Levies personnel were injured, while another Levies official remains missing,” he said.

He added that the deceased was identified as Aftab-ur-Rehman, while the two injured — identified as Kalu Khan and Abdul Wahid — were rushed to the Trauma Centre in Quetta.

“A search operation is underway to look for the assailants. They attacked the police with rocket launchers, snipers, and explosives, damaging the stations’ communication system,” he said.

“The unknown assailants set a Levies vehicle on fire along with another vehicle carrying relief supplies from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).”

There has been an increase in the frequency of attacks against security forces in Balochistan in recent times. In August, three security personnel, including a senior officer, were martyred in an attack in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

Earlier this month, at least five people were killed and 29 were injured in a blast at a rally of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium.

In July, a Balochistan Constabulary acting deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a constable were martyred, and two others suffered injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on the National Highway in the Mastung district.

