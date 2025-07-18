2 martyred, 2 injured as gunmen attack Balochistan Constabulary convoy in Mastung: govt

A Balochistan Constabulary acting deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a constable were martyred and two others suffered injuries on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on National Highway in the Mastung district, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

There has been an increase in the frequency of attacks against security forces in Balochistan in recent times. In April, three policemen were martyred and at least 16 others were injured in a blast that targeted a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary on Mastung’s Dasht Road.

According to Rind’s statement, “A police convoy coming from Kalat to Quetta was targeted by terrorists.”

“Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were martyred in the attack, while Constable Taj Muhammad and Constable Khursheed Ahmed were injured,” he said.

Rind further said that the dead bodies and injured personnel were transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

He continued, “Terrorist incidents are a manifestation of the despair of the enemies of peace. The morale of the people of Balochistan and the security forces cannot be diminished.”

“A formal investigation into the attack has been launched, and the elements involved will be brought to justice,” he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack in a statement from his office, extending his condolences and assailing Fitna-Al-Hindustan — a term the government uses for terrorist organisations in Balo­chistan.

Earlier today, the spokesperson said that one Balochistan Constabulary officer was martyred and three others were injured in the incident.

“According to initial reports, the acting DSP’s vehicle was targeted,” Rind said in a statement.

The assailants opened fire on the vehicle near the Choto area of Mastung on the National Highway, the statement elaborated.

Rind stated that “a search operation is underway to apprehend the assailants, and security forces have been dispatched to the site of the attack”.

The injured officers were immediately rushed to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital in Quetta, he added.

On July 16, three people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger bus was fired upon in Balochistan’s Kalat. Earlier this month, three cops were injured in an attack on a highway police vehicle in Balochistan’s Nasirabad District.

In a separate incident on July 9, unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate. The grenade exploded at the post, but no injuries were reported.

On June 21, two personnel of the Frontier Corps were martyred and four were injured in a bomb attack in Kalat’s Mongochar area.