Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel, unless there are tangible actions to back up the meeting’s proposals, the Arab and Muslim world’s reaction will remain limited to rhetoric. The conclave was convened after Israel’s reckless attack last week on the Qatari capital, in which it targeted Hamas members as well as a local security man. While Israel has been hitting Muslim states relentlessly since Oct 7, 2023 — mainly Iran and its regional allies — this time the target was different: a pro-US monarchy that also maintains ties with Hamas. Perhaps the newest choice of target explains why the Islamic world’s monarchs and rulers rushed to Doha to deliberate. Yet few actionable goals emerged from the summit.

For instance, states were urged to review their economic and diplomatic relations with the Zionist state. One would have thought a definite line of action would have emerged in this regard, not wishy-washy suggestions. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the formation of a “task force” to deter Israeli aggression, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told Al Jazeera that Pakistan could contribute to efforts if a combined Muslim security force was considered. And yet, as the Muslim world deliberates, Israel continues the bloodbath in Gaza. On Tuesday, Tel Aviv launched the ground invasion of Gaza City. Meanwhile, the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has said Israel is indeed committing genocide in Gaza. This is the latest in a series of expert opinions, which have reaffirmed the fact that the Zionist state is carrying out a modern holocaust in the Strip.

The Palestinian people have suffered long enough, while there is a very real threat of Israel attacking even more Muslim states as part of its strategy to dominate the region through the sword. Therefore, much more was expected from the Arab League/OIC moot. For one, the complete diplomatic and economic boycott of Israel — and those states that help fund and support its genocide — until it ceases the violence should have been a unified decision, not an option. Words devoid of actions reflect division and weakness within the Muslim world. Additionally, the GCC’s expectation that the US will use its “influence on Israel in order for it to stop this behaviour” is divorced from reality. The Trump administration is openly pro-Zionist, featuring members who consider it a religious and ideological duty to defend Israel and all its crimes. Therefore, if the Arab/Muslim bloc is serious about ending the holocaust in Gaza, and preventing more members of its fraternity from becoming Israeli targets, they will need to depend on themselves, and come up with a solid plan to end Israeli impunity.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025