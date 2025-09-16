Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City: report

The Israeli military has launched a ground offensive to seize Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban centre, Axios reports, citing Israeli officials.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on the reported move, which comes after weeks of intensive Israeli strikes on the city.

A senior Israeli forces’ official was quoted as saying by Axios that ground forces have entered Gaza City and “more forces will join them in the coming days”.

“Gaza is burning,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X earlier today.

“The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” he claimed. It was not immediately clear if Katz was commenting on the reported ground operation.