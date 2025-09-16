E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City: report

Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:23am

The Israeli military has launched a ground offensive to seize Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban centre, Axios reports, citing Israeli officials.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on the reported move, which comes after weeks of intensive Israeli strikes on the city.

A senior Israeli forces’ official was quoted as saying by Axios that ground forces have entered Gaza City and “more forces will join them in the coming days”.

“Gaza is burning,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X earlier today.

“The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” he claimed. It was not immediately clear if Katz was commenting on the reported ground operation.

Smoke rises from the evacuated Al-Ghefari tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City on Sept 15, 2025. — Reuters
Smoke rises from the evacuated Al-Ghefari tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City on Sept 15, 2025. — Reuters

