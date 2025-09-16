Kabul’s choice

IT is apparently a very simple proposition. The Afghan Taliban can either cooperate with Pakistan and eliminate safe havens for the banned TTP and other terrorist outfits on their soil. Or they can continue to nurture an array of violent outfits and sour Afghanistan’s chances of regional integration and greater diplomatic recognition, along with torpedoing any chances of better ties with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the offer to Kabul’s rulers while visiting Bannu on Saturday, asking the Afghan Taliban to “choose between Pakistan and TTP”. The PM’s comments reflect the frustration of the administration towards the Taliban. The current dispensation has tried both carrots and sticks with Kabul to help stop terrorist attacks from Afghanistan-based militants, but neither approach has delivered results.

The frustration is understandable because terrorist attacks have resulted in high troop losses for Pakistan. Just last week, at least 19 troops were martyred during operations against terrorists in KP. The military also says that Afghan nationals have been involved in attacks on Pakistan. To its credit, Pakistan has tried to mend fences diplomatically with the Afghan Taliban, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has undertaken several visits to Kabul.

Additionally, a trilateral mechanism involving Pakistan, China and Afghanistan has been launched to try and ‘mainstream’ the Taliban, offering them incentives for cutting ties with terrorist groups. On the other hand, Pakistan has also undertaken kinetic action inside Afghanistan to target militant sanctuaries. However, so far, neither method has been successful in convincing the Taliban to change their ways.

It is true that the TTP and the Afghan Taliban are linked by ideology. But if the Taliban seek greater engagement with the outside world, they must decide whether to stay wedded to their ideology, or assure their neighbours that they will not allow terrorist groups to threaten regional security. The Taliban may be reluctant to act against militant groups; however, they must guarantee that these violent actors will not pose a threat to neighbouring states.

The Taliban’s denial that they are hosting militants does not fly, as a special UN monitoring body has confirmed on several occasions that various militant groups, including the TTP, are active in Afghanistan.

For Pakistan, the dilemma is acute. The status quo is obviously not an option, as anti-Pakistan terrorist groups find sanctuary and support in Afghanistan. However, cutting ties with the Taliban is not a viable option either, as it may drive the Afghan rulers into a more extreme direction. The least bad option at present seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states, especially China, on the Taliban to do more against the militants. Moreover, Pakistan must also improve its counterterrorism methods to stop the infiltration of terrorists, and prevent troop and civilian losses.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025