PM Shehbaz vows ‘full-force response’ to terrorism after 19 soldiers martyred in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Saturday to continue responding to terrorism in the country with “full force” after 19 soldiers were martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier said that 12 soldiers were martyred while security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intense fire exchange in KP’s South Waziristan district. It added that the 13 terrorists were among 35 “khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij” killed in two separate engagements from September 10 to 13. It later said seven more soldiers were martyred on Thursday in Lower Dir.

The state uses the term Fitna al Khwarij to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It has also designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir later visited Bannu and attended a high-level meeting on counter-terrorism. It added that they also participated in the funeral prayers of the South Waziristan operation martyrs.

“The prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan’s response to terrorism will continue with full force and made it clear that no ambiguity or compromise will be tolerated. He said terrorist leaders and facilitators responsible for attacks in Pakistan are operating from Afghan soil with the backing of India.

“The prime minister stated that the Afghan interim government has been clearly told to choose between supporting the khwarij or stand with Pakistan. He highlighted the involvement of infiltrated Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents and stressed the urgent need for the repatriation of illegal Afghan residents currently living in Pakistan,” the report stated.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan rejected “politicisation and misleading narratives” on the issue of terrorism.

PM Shehbaz warned that “anyone facilitating or advocating” for terrorists or “acting as proxies for India” was essentially their agent and would be “dealt with accordingly”.

The report said the prime minister praised the “unity and resilience” of the nation, particularly the people of KP, for “standing like Banyanum Marsoos (a wall fortified with lead) with the state and armed forces against the Indian proxies”.

The premier affirmed that the government would immediately implement all necessary administrative and legal measures to ensure a more effective response to terrorism.

The report said PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir also visited the injured at Bannu Combined Military Hospital. They also received a detailed briefing on the regional security situation by the Peshawar Corps commander.

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in KP and Balochistan. In November 2022, the TTP, after breaking a ceasefire deal with the government, had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

Earlier this month, six soldiers were martyred, while five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in the Bannu district.

In response, the military has intensified its counter-terrorism operations. From September 9 to 10, security forces killed 14 “Indian-sponsored khwarij” in KP’s Mohmand district, four in North Waziristan, and one in Bannu district, according to the ISPR.

Yesterday, the ISPR said troops had also killed four “Indian-sponsored terrorists” during an IBO in Balochistan’s Mastung.

Last month, security forces gunned down 50 terrorists over a four-day operation, foiling an attempt by militants to cross over from Afghanistan into Balochistan.

KP operations

In an “encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, 13 more khwarij were neutralised by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom)”, the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing further said that 22 “Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell” in Bajaur after an intense fire exchange during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian-sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas,” the statement added.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, [the] use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern,” the military further noted.

“Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” it added.

Pakistan has long maintained that it faces a persistent threat from militant groups operating out of Afghanistan, including the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which was recently designated by the US State Department as a Foreign Terr­­orist Organisation.

The ISPR asserted: “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored khwarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

PM Shehbaz earlier lauded the security forces for eliminating the 35 terrorists in the two operations and paid tribute to the 12 martyred soldiers who “fought with bravery”, APP reported, citing a press release from the PM Office.

The premier prayed for the martyrs’ high ranks and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said that in the fight against terrorism, the security forces were “standing like a solid rock” and the entire nation paid tribute to them.

The prime minister also reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism of all kinds from the country.

The ISPR later said that seven more soldiers were martyred in an operation in Lower Dir on Thursday when security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Lal Qilla Maidan based on the reported presence of TTP terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, ten Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.”

The ISPR said Naik Abdul Jalil, 39, resident of North Waziristan; Naik Gul Jan, 38, resident of Lakki Marwat; Lance Naik Azmat Ullah, 28, resident of Lakki Marwat; Sepoy Abdul Malik, 28, resident of Khyber; Sepoy Muhammad Amjad, 27, resident of Malakand; Sepoy Muhammad Dawood, 23, resident of Swabi and Sepoy Fazal Qayum, 21, resident of Dera Ismail Khan “fought gallantly” and were martyred while “saving precious lives of innocent civilians, who were made hostage by Indian sponsored khawrij”.

The ISPR further said: “Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.”

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”