Why Pakistan and Afghan Taliban need to keep talking

Despite Kabul’s apparent ambivalence towards Islamabad’s calls for decisive action against TTP, diplomats feel channels of dialogue should remain open.

Now in its fourth year, the Taliban regime in neighbouring Afghanistan has managed to convince many observers that they have made strides in bringing a semblance of order and ending corruption in the war-ravaged country.

But even as Kabul extends its diplom­atic presence to countries such as the UAE, its relationship with neighbouring Islamabad remains tenuous, coloured by distrust and a desire for enhanced Tali­ban action against groups operating against Pakistan.

In recent weeks, statements coming from the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif and even Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir have become increasingly forceful in their tenor, calling on Afghan authorities to “take effective and robust action against the terrorist groups”.

For their part, the Afghan Taliban have not heeded repeated calls to take action against the group’s hideouts in Afgha­nistan, trivialising the issue by insisting that groups such as the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are Islamabad’s problem.

What they have repeatedly offered is mediation between Islamabad and such groups, something that Pakistan has tried with limited success in the past, and has now seems to have abandoned it as a serious option altogether.

Last month, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch spurned an offer – made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who had suggested in a recent interview that the Taliban administration could facilitate negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP – saying that it would be an affront to the thousands who had been at the receiving end of the group’s violent activities in Pakistan.

Although things may seem dire on the surface, there is a flurry of diplomatic activities taking place in the background, as both sides know that there is very little either capital can accomplish without a degree of cooperation from the other.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Khan Durrani said there had been certain assurances from the interim Afghan government that there will be a change and “we are still waiting for that. That change is to happen.”

Speaking during a recent appearance on a YouTube discussion, he reiterated the complaint is that “their peace has become a problem for us because of the TTP”.

TTP attacks had increased almost 70 per cent, he said, maintaining that the Taliban would have to take certain measures for the stability of the region.

He opined there are two ways that could lead to solution of problems with the Afghan government. “One is to make them (TTP) surrender and confine their activities and their leadership should also be, their activities should be confined or they should hand over the TTP to Pakistan.”

Zardasht Shams, who served at the Afghan embassy in Islamabad under previous regimes, told Dawn that despite a sig­nificant reduction in violence and blood­shed in the past three years, the Taliban were not able to avail this opportunity to establish an inclusive government, which could have developed into a lasting peace.

“On the foreign front, they could not get recognition from a single state, including from within Muslim countries. As a result of their stubborn position, there seems [to be] no light at the end of the tunnel as long as the Islamic Emirate’s recognition is concerned,” he says.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan believes that while the Taliban’s consolidation of power and efforts to restore stability had raised hopes for an improvement in the security situation of Pakistan, Kabul needs to be given more time to come up to expectations.

“When I was in Kabul, the Taliban leadership would seek more time to deal with the issue of the [TTP], but I think Pakistan has shown some haste. They should be given more time,” he said.

“Although terrorism and militancy are serious issues, you cannot end the channels of dialogue… you will not get anything if you want to keep the environment of threat,” he said.

Mr Shams offers a different viewpoint. “Though the Taliban have kept their key promises with the US under the Doha agreement i.e. to not allow its soil against US and deny sanctuary to Al Qaeda etc. However, they scrapped their promises with Afghans i.e. intra-Afghan negotiations for an inclusive government.”

In his view their relations with Pakistan have also full of ups and downs, despite the eastern neighbour being a longtime ally and supporter. “Their complicated relationships with TTP has remained a key point of contention between the two. Skirmishes along the Durand Line have become a routine which enhances miseries of people on both sides who have cultural, social, economic and tribal associations and are badly impacted”, he said.

