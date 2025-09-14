White House creates ‘war directorate’

WASHINGTON: Days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Dep­artment of Defence as the Department of War, his administration has made a similar name change at the White House.

The Directorate of Def­ence, a key component of the White House National Security Council, is now the Directorate of War, according to a US official and another person familiar with the matter.

As part of the change, officials working in that office are now directors for war, and they are overseen by a special assistant to the president for war, said the sources.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been serving as the national security adviser since May, signed off on the change this week, one of the sources said. Asked for comment, a White House official confirmed the new name, adding “#WAR!” for emphasis.

It is unclear if the rebrand will have any impact on policy. Trump’s embrace of war over defense to describe White House and Pentagon functions underscores an irony of his presidency, as he also casts himself as a global peacemaker, and allies are pushing for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Some opponents of the Pentagon rebrand, anno­unced last week, said it would require a costly update of signs and letterheads across the world. Pentagon chief Pete Heg­seth said the name change was “not just about words it’s about the warrior ethos.”

Each NSC directorate oversees a specific topic, ranging from legislative affairs to intelligence matters to geographic areas, such as Europe or East Asia.

The defence directorate has typically taken the lead on military readiness and weapons-related iss­ues, though the precise remit and responsibility of each directorate varies by administration.

While the Defence Dir­ectorate — now the War Directorate — is among the NSC’s most important, the NSC itself has seen its influence vastly diminish under Trump.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025