E-Paper | September 14, 2025

White House creates ‘war directorate’

Reuters Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 11:13am

WASHINGTON: Days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Dep­artment of Defence as the Department of War, his administration has made a similar name change at the White House.

The Directorate of Def­ence, a key component of the White House National Security Council, is now the Directorate of War, according to a US official and another person familiar with the matter.

As part of the change, officials working in that office are now directors for war, and they are overseen by a special assistant to the president for war, said the sources.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been serving as the national security adviser since May, signed off on the change this week, one of the sources said. Asked for comment, a White House official confirmed the new name, adding “#WAR!” for emphasis.

It is unclear if the rebrand will have any impact on policy. Trump’s embrace of war over defense to describe White House and Pentagon functions underscores an irony of his presidency, as he also casts himself as a global peacemaker, and allies are pushing for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Some opponents of the Pentagon rebrand, anno­unced last week, said it would require a costly update of signs and letterheads across the world. Pentagon chief Pete Heg­seth said the name change was “not just about words it’s about the warrior ethos.”

Each NSC directorate oversees a specific topic, ranging from legislative affairs to intelligence matters to geographic areas, such as Europe or East Asia.

The defence directorate has typically taken the lead on military readiness and weapons-related iss­ues, though the precise remit and responsibility of each directorate varies by administration.

While the Defence Dir­ectorate — now the War Directorate — is among the NSC’s most important, the NSC itself has seen its influence vastly diminish under Trump.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Trump 2.0
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...