E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Washington sues Trump administration

Reuters Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

WASHINGTON: Washington, DC, sued US President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday over his deployment of National Guard troops in the capital city, a move likely to heighten tensions between the Republican president and the city’s Democratic leaders.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, seeks a court order blocking the deployment of troops on the grounds it is unconstitutional and violates multiple federal laws.

The litigation could also lead to another judicial rebuke of Trump’s attempt to broaden the role of the military on US soil, following a ruling this week that his use of troops to fight crime in California was unlawful. “Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil,” Schwalb said in an X post.

“The forced military occupation of the District of Columbia violates our local autonomy and basic freedoms.—Reuters It must end.” Trump last month deployed National Guard troops to Washington, saying they would “re-establish law, order, and public safety.”

Trump also placed the capital district’s Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the president was within his lawful authority to deploy troops to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement. This lawsuit is nothing more than another attempt — at the detriment of DC residents and visitors — to undermine the Presidents highly successful operations to stop violent crime in DC, Jackson said in a statement.

The case is being heard by US District Judge Jia Cobb, who was appointed by President Joe Biden. Cobb is also hearing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ‘s lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to fire her.

In June, Trump put California’s National Guard under federal control and deployed them to Los Angeles over the objections of the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

A California federal judge ruled on Sept 2 that using troops to protect federal agents on immigration and drug operations was illegal.

Trump has been threatening to expand his federal crackdown on Democratic-led cities to Chicago, casting the use of presidential power as an urgent effort to tackle crime even as city officials cite declines in homicides, gun violence and burglaries.—Reuters

The president’s critics say his actions are a dangerous expansion of executive authority that could spark tensions between the military and ordinary citizens.

Thursday’s lawsuit alleged that deployment of National Guard units to police Washington’s streets without Mayor Muriel Bowser’s consent violates the Home Rule Act, a federal law that established local self-governance for the capital district.

The lawsuit also alleged that National Guard troops deployed to Washington are subject to the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law that sharply limits the use of the military for domestic enforcement.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...