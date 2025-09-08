Fresh monsoon spell likely to bring ‘heavy rains’ to Karachi

KARACHI: The city is bracing for heavy rainfall over the coming days as strong monsoon currents penetrate Sindh as a deep depression is expected to enter the southeastern parts of the province from India within the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

While issuing a severe weather warning, the PMD highlighted the likelihood of torrential rains, gusty winds and possible urban flooding across Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“Thunderstorm and rains are expected tomorrow [Monday] in Karachi with possibility of heavy falls,” said PMD’s focal person Anjum Nazeer Zaigham.

An advisory issued by the PMD stated that a depression over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Guajrat has intensified further into a deep depression. “It is very likely to move westward and entered in southeastern Sindh during the next 24 hours causing widespread rains with strong winds.”

During the day, Karachi experienced overcast and humid conditions, with dense cloud cover persisting throughout. Light rain was also reported in the outskirts of the city.

The maximum temperature in the city was 32.6 degrees Celsius with 75 per cent humidity, increasing the discomfort for residents even before the anticipated downpour.

The Met office has warned that thundershowers with strong gusty winds and scattered “heavy to very heavy falls” are likely in Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Dadu, and Mirpurkhas until September 10.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has called on all institutions to remain fully prepared in view of the heavy rains in Sindh.

He directed provincial, district and municipal authorities to stay on high alert and ensure advance arrangements. He also emphasised the need for close monitoring of water levels in Hub Dam and other reservoirs to safeguard communities.

