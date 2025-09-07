Parts of Karachi receive rain as Met Office warns of urban flooding

Parts of Karachi received rain on Sunday evening as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that the fresh rain spell in the city would continue till September 11 (Thursday).

It would witness “rain-wind/thundershowers with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls/ very heavy falls”, the forecast said.

According to DawnNewsTV, Bahria Town, Liaquatabad, FB Area and North Karachi began receiving rain today evening. Rainfall was also reported in North Nazimabad, Scheme-33, Gulshan-i-Hadeed and the M-9 motorway.

According to the forecast by the Met Office, this spell of rain will possibly continue till Thursday “with occasional gaps” and may cause urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

At 5pm, the Met Office issued a weather warning, directing all concerned authorities to remain on high alert for the duration of the rain spell.

The weather warning issued by the Met Office on Sept 7.

Earlier, the Met Office also predicted “widespread rain wind/thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls” in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Jamshoro till Thursday with occasional gaps.

It has also forecast “widespread rain wind/ thundershower with scattered moderate to isolated heavy falls” in Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts of Sindh till Thursday with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV reported that a fresh spell of rains had also begun in Umerkot, Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Last month, 15 people were killed as rains had severely strained Karachi’s fragile infrastructure, causing stormwater drains and sewers to burst, and also disrupting industrial operations across the economic hub. Several areas experienced extended power and internet service outages, which continued late into the day, disrupting everyday life and adding to citizens’ misery.

Most of the deaths occurred due to collapsing structures, drowning and electrocution during the three days of rain, according to hospital officials.