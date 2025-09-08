Digital Milad trend spreading in capital

ISLAMABAD: As the month of Rabiul Awwal graces the calendar, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), a growing number of residents in the capital are turning to digital platforms to mark the occasion.

Across the capital, from upscale sectors to suburban communities, residents are hosting online Mahafil-i-Milad, streaming live naat sessions, and attending digital Seerat conferences.

Prominent platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube, and WhatsApp have become key tools for organising and participating in these spiritual events.

University students are actively conducting online naat competitions, Seerat quizzes, and live Q&A sessions with scholars — playing a proactive role in combining religious expression with modern technology.

Anam, a media student at International Islamic University Islamabad, said social media gave people the chance to make religious content more accessible, especially to younger audience.

Many mosques in Islamabad are also adapting the trend.

Some have launched daily live sessions covering Seeratun Nabi, while others have set up online donation channels to fund charitable activities during Rabiul Awwal.

Renowned Islamic scholars have taken to YouTube and Facebook to deliver special lectures, reaching thousands of viewers in real time.

Sadaf Sajid, a Qaria from Sector G-10, said Digital Milad is not a substitute but an extension of devotion.

“It allows people from different cities, even countries, to come together and celebrate the blessed month,” she said.

Joint online gatherings, where families from different cities and countries participate in collective recitations and prayers, are becoming increasingly popular.

Shireen, a resident of F-8, said her son was studying in the UK, and this was the second year they have included him in their family Milad via video call.

While physical celebrations — such as illuminating homes, distributing sweets, and attending mosque events — continue as per tradition, the rise of Digital Milad points to an evolving pattern of religious observance in Pakistan’s urban centres.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025