Pindi admin deploys 8,500 security personnel for Milad processions

RAWALPINDI: More than 8,500 police personnel, in addition to 2,000 volunteers, will be deployed, while the processions and Milad programs will be monitored by using CCTV cameras as part of the foolproof security on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in the Rawalpindi region.

The control rooms have been established at the district level, while a central control room has been set up at the regional level, where all security arrangements and the situation will be closely monitored at every moment.

A spokesman for the Regional Police Officer (RPO) said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out to ensure foolproof security on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

He said that 8,500 police officers and personnel and 2,000 volunteers will perform security duties around 358 processions and 111 Milad programs across the region.

AS part of the security arrangements, 125 walk-through gates and 839 metal detectors, while processions and Milad programs will be monitored moment by moment using 570 CCTV cameras.

Police patrols, elite forces and reserve forces have also been deployed, said the spokesperson of RPO Rawalpindi. A separate special plan has also been prepared for the traffic police for the convenience of citizens, said the spokesman.

Mr Babar Sarfaraz Alpa stated on this occasion that all resources are being used to protect the lives and property of the people. Police patrols, elite force and reserve force have also been deployed on the routes of processions and Milad programs.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs are also searching the routes and locations of processions to ensure foolproof security.

A special traffic plan has also been formulated by the traffic police to facilitate the movement of citizens.

The RPO has appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate with the police to maintain law and order, and to immediately report suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station or helpline.

He further said that the police are also participating in complete harmony with the lovers of the Prophet (PBUH) on this blessed day. To ensure a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere on 12 Rabi ul Awwal, police officers and officials will perform their duties.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025