Jamshoro Power Company Ltd protests to Railways over delay in coal supply

LAHORE: Jamshoro Power Company Ltd (JPCL) has protested over an alleged delay on the part of Pakistan Railways (PR) in transportation of coal, expressing fears that the 660MW plant faces closure if the disruption in supply persists.

Through a letter written on Wednesday (March 11), JPCL informed the PR’s chief executive officer about “serious and unexplained delays” in the transportation of coal from the Pipri marshalling yard.

The delay is affecting plant operations and preventing the timely completion of coal supply contracts, the letter said.

But Amir Ali Baloch, the railways CEO, criticised JPCL for holding his organisation responsible for the delay. “JPCL didn’t deposit the freight charges in advance — a mandatory requirement for uninterrupted supply of coal,” he told Dawn.

To a question, he denied a shortage of wagons was to be blamed for the delay in supply of coal to the Jamshoro plant.

On its part, JPCL reminded the PR management about an agreement under which the Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company (PRFTC) must transport the coal required for keeping the Jamshoro power plant running. In case of failure to do so, penalties can be imposed as per the contractual provisions.

Since the commencement of operations, JPCL recalled, coal continued to be transported generally in a satisfactory manner. The freight amounts were regularly deposited into the freight deposit account by suppliers and freight charges were deducted prior to the dispatch of coal trains.

Subsequently, the Railways infor­med JPCL that since the PRFTC was being wound up, the latter should sign a new draft agreement with the PR.

JPCL returned the draft as it appeared to be based on the operational framework of Sahiwal Power Plant prior to its commercial operation date (COD), whereas the Jamshoro Power Plant is already fully operational. Furthermore, JPCL procures coal through local suppliers rather than importing directly in compliance of the government’s directives. The matter remains under consideration between Pakistan Railways and JPCL.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026