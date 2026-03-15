E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Jamshoro Power Company Ltd protests to Railways over delay in coal supply

Khalid Hasnain Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Jamshoro Power Company Ltd (JPCL) has protested over an alleged delay on the part of Pakistan Railways (PR) in transportation of coal, expressing fears that the 660MW plant faces closure if the disruption in supply persists.

Through a letter written on Wednesday (March 11), JPCL informed the PR’s chief executive officer about “serious and unexplained delays” in the transportation of coal from the Pipri marshalling yard.

The delay is affecting plant operations and preventing the timely completion of coal supply contracts, the letter said.

But Amir Ali Baloch, the railways CEO, criticised JPCL for holding his organisation responsible for the delay. “JPCL didn’t deposit the freight charges in advance — a mandatory requirement for uninterrupted supply of coal,” he told Dawn.

To a question, he denied a shortage of wagons was to be blamed for the delay in supply of coal to the Jamshoro plant.

On its part, JPCL reminded the PR management about an agreement under which the Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company (PRFTC) must transport the coal required for keeping the Jamshoro power plant running. In case of failure to do so, penalties can be imposed as per the contractual provisions.

Since the commencement of operations, JPCL recalled, coal continued to be transported generally in a satisfactory manner. The freight amounts were regularly deposited into the freight deposit account by suppliers and freight charges were deducted prior to the dispatch of coal trains.

Subsequently, the Railways infor­med JPCL that since the PRFTC was being wound up, the latter should sign a new draft agreement with the PR.

JPCL returned the draft as it appeared to be based on the operational framework of Sahiwal Power Plant prior to its commercial operation date (COD), whereas the Jamshoro Power Plant is already fully operational. Furthermore, JPCL procures coal through local suppliers rather than importing directly in compliance of the government’s directives. The matter remains under consideration between Pakistan Railways and JPCL.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe