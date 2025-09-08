E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Eid Milad celebrated with reverence across Sindh

Dawn Report Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am
AN Eid Milad procession passes through the Tilak Incline area of Hyderabad on Saturday.—PPI
KARACHI: Processions were taken out and rallies and gatherings were held in all big and small towns and villages across the province on Saturday to celebrate Jashn-i-Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon Him) with great religious reverence.

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets and roads and streets were illuminated with colourful lights, flags and buntings to celebrate the great day.

In Karachi, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led processions. The main procession of Miladun Nabi emerged from the New Memon Mosque and culminated at Nishtar Park.

Earlier, the day began with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In Hyderabad, Milladun Nabi was celebrated with great reverence and religious fervour. The city’s main procession was taken out by Anjuman Fidayan-i-Pakistan led by Hafiz Zahid Hussain Qureshi, prayer leader of Medina mosque, Seroghat.

It was followed by a big procession of Dawat-i-Islami. JUP-Noorani led by its president Sahibzada Abul Khair Mohammad Zubair also led a large procession of his party.

MQM, PPP, Tehreek-i-Labbayk Pakistan and various social welfare organsiations had set up camps along main route of processions to welcome participants in the processions and distribute sweets among them.

Anjuman Fidayan-i-Rasool brought out its procession in Latifabad in the morning. It was led by Haji Gulshan-i-Illahi, Mahboob Sherwnai, MPA Sabir Kaimkhani and others.

Two factions of JUP held their public meeting here. Their leaders used the same stage one by one ever since the party had been split several years back.

Jamaat Islah-i-Muslimeen members – all dressed in white – brought out a big procession from Umer Islam mosque, Gari Khata. Carrying green and white coloured flags young boys and men associated with Dawat-i-Islami brought out a big rally from Faizan-i-Medina Effendi Town.

Miladun Nabi was also celebrated in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Ghotki and Khairpur districts.

In Sukkur, the main procession started from Sheikh Shaheen Road. When it reached Clock Tower, dozens of smaller and larger processions coming from various areas merged into it.

The streets, roads, and markets of the city were decorated with green crescent-and-star flags and colorful lights. At various locations, people provided sugared milk, drinks, tea and food to the participants in the processions.

Sindh Assembly speaker Owais Shah in a press statement greeted fellow Muslims on the occasion of Milad.

He also praised Pakistan’s armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day and said the Sindh government had made all preparations regarding the flood.

In Jacobabad, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Sindh general secretary Rashid Mahmood Soomro said at a number of gatherings held to mark Mialdun Nabi that it was essential that Muslims followed exemplary life of the prophet (PBUH) to establish Islamic welfare system.

He said that safeguarding belief in the finality of prophethood meant safeguarding the religion itself, which was a prime religious duty.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

