Eid Miladun Nabi celebrated with zeal, fervour in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Eid Miladun Nabi was observed in the twin cities with deep devotion and reverence on Saturday.

The route of the main procession was decorated with buntings and banners inscribed with messages regarding Eid Miladun Nabi. Government and private buildings, shopping malls, houses, roads and streets were illuminated.

The main procession was taken out from the Markazi Jamia Mosque, Raja Bazaar, at 10am under the aegis of the Central Committee for Jashn-i-Eid Miladun Nabi. Citizens distributed food and sweets among the participants of the procession as well as the needy.

After passing through its traditional route, which includes Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazaar, Murree Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Dingi Khoi, the procession culminated at the Markazi Jamia Mosque at night. Thousands of people took part in the gathering.

Children in the procession wore Arabic costumes, with green bands tied around their heads inscribed with the names of Almighty Allah and the Seal of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

People decorated streets and roads with contributions collected from residents, while philanthropists and religious groups exclusively sponsored some arrangements.

Yet, security personnel cordoned off the entire procession route, placing barricades at slip streets and adjoining roads.

Following the directives of the Punjab Home Department, tight security arrangements were enforced to safeguard the processions and ceremonies held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across the district.

Armed Personnel Carriers (APCs), vehicles carrying arms and ammunition, bomb disposal squads, the city fire brigade, Rescue 1122, hospital ambulance squads, and technical sweeping teams remained on high alert throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police commenced the morning of 12th Rabiul Awwal with the recitation of the Holy Quran in the mosque.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi extended greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion.

“On this blessed day, we pledge to shape our lives according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). May Allah make us true lovers of the Prophet and make Pakistan a cradle of peace and progress,” he added.

Islamabad

Central Milad Committee and CDA Mazdoor Union organised a grand procession which began from Bhutto Ground at G-7 and after passing through Al-Habib and Melody markets concluded at Sakhi Mahmood Badshah’s shrine at Aabpara.

The procession presented soul-stirring scenes with the passion of the youth being particularly remarkable. Children, riding camels and horses also participated with great enthusiasm. At the conclusion of the procession, a collective prayer was offered for the safety, progress and prosperity of the country as well as for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. Food was distributed among the devotees.

The procession was led by Pir Badr Alam Jan, custodian of Astana Alia Khairia Murshidabad Sharif. Among the other participants were lifetime Chairman of the Central Milad Committee Pir Syed Mohammad Ali Wasti, Pir Ubaid Ahmed Ubaid Naqshbandi, Maulana Abdul Ghani Naqshbandi, CDA Mazdoor Union General Secretary Chaudhry Mohammad Yaseen, Allama Pir Waheed Ahmed Shah, Allama Dr Mian Abdul Qadir Sikandari and Allama Syed Mohammad Jahangir Shah Saeedi.

Addressing the gathering, the CDA Mazdoor Union general secretary said: “Today we have gathered to celebrate the most blessed of all days, the day when Almighty Allah granted humanity the greatest gift in the form of the birth of the Holy Prophet. His arrival transformed darkness into light, ignorance into knowledge and misguidance into guidance. His blessed life remains a beacon for humanity until the Day of Judgment.”

He said Eid Miladun Nabi reminds us to shape our lives according to his noble example, embracing truth, justice, love, and service to humanity.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025