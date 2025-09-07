E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Swabi TikToker held for making videos while dressed as a woman: police

Muqaddam Khan Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 04:29pm
An undated photo of an individual in handcuffs. — AFP/File
An undated photo of an individual in handcuffs. — AFP/File

Swabi police have arrested a TikToker who was allegedly making videos while dressing as a girl and uploading them to his account to “mislead people, especially the youth”, senior police officials said on Sunday.

Swabi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ijaz Abazai and Saidul Amin, Station House Officer (SHO) at Swabi city police station, told Dawn.com that the TikToker was filming videos while dressing as a woman and “striking controversial poses”.

“There was severe resentment and anxiety among society,” SHO Amin said. “Aamir Khan, the in-charge of Bamkhel outpost, traced the TikToker, and police have taken immediate action and arrested the suspect, a resident of Bamkhel.”

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the TikToker at the Swabi city police station — available with Dawn.com — stating that the police came to know that he was making videos performing obscene acts on social media, “which had a very bad impact on society”.

The FIR was registered under Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which “makes it an offence to commit any obscene act or sing, recite, or utter obscene songs, ballads, or words in or near a public place to the annoyance of others, punishable with imprisonment up to three months, a fine, or both.”

After being arrested, the suspect confessed to the crime and promised to refrain from such immoral activities in the future.

The TikToker said in a video recorded by police: “I belong to Jafarkhail, a Mohallah of Bamkhel village. I was making videos and uploading to my TikTok account. I will not make such videos in the future.”

SHO Amin said that the content creator had been presented in a local court and “would face the law of the land”.

DSP Abazai said that it was very sad that he was making videos in Swabi’s traditional chail, a chador proudly worn by women in the district. Aziz Manerwal, a renowned writer, told Dawn.com about the significance of the chail.

“No one can deny the importance of the Swabi chail. It has cultural and traditional significance,” he said.

“The women here wear it with great pride. It is said that a battle took place here in history, and when women placed their white shawls on their dead bodies, they would create red dots, and since then, women here have been wearing white shawls with red dots.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Destroying Karachi through development

Destroying Karachi through development

The recent havoc wreaked by rains is a reminder that the megapolis exists in a fragile ecosystem, due in large part to aggressive real-estate projects.

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...