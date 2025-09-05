Israel kills 53, claims control over ‘40pc of Gaza City’

• Pope raises ‘tragic situation in Gaza’ with Israeli president

JERUSALEM: Israel controls 40pc of Gaza City, a military spokesperson claimed, as its bombardment forced more Palestinians from their homes and claimed the lives of at least 53 more people on Thursday.

Most of the casualties were in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have advanced through the outer suburbs and are now only a few kilometres from the city centre.

Residents said Israel bombarded Gaza City’s Zeitoun, Sabra, Tuffah, and Shejaia districts from ground and air. Tanks pushed into the eastern part of the Sheikh Radwan district northwest of the city centre, destroying houses and causing fires in tent encampments.

In the Tel al-Hawa nei­ghbourhood in Gaza City’s west, where the strike took place, AFP footage sho­wed Palestinians outside damaged tents, clearing up scattered belongings.

Further south, in the Nuseirat re­­fugee camp, Gaza civil defence said an Israeli air strike killed sev­en people including three children. At Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hosp­ital, where the dead and wounded were being received, bodies wrapped in white shrouds lay on the floor of the hospital’s morgue.

‘40pc of Gaza City’

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin told a news conference that the Zeito­­un and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods were in their control. “The operation will continue to expand and intensify in the coming days.”

Defrin confirmed that army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told cabinet ministers that without a day-after plan, they would have to impose military rule in Gaza.

Pope raises Gaza situation

Pope Leo discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza” with Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a meeting on Thursday, calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Pales­tinian enclave, the Vatican said.

The pontiff also called for the release of remaining prisoners held by Hamas, the statement said, and reiterated the Vatican’s support for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“A prompt resumption of negotiations was hoped for ... to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law,” said the statement.

‘Genocide’

Meanwhile, One of the Euro­pean Union’s most senior officials called the war in Gaza a “genocide”, ramping up criticism of Israel and slamming the 27-nation bloc for failing to act to stop it.

“The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe’s failure to act and speak with one voice,” European Com­m­i­ssion vice president Teresa Rib­era said during a speech in Paris.

Top EU officials have so far shied away from calling Israel’s actions in the territory a “genocide”. One spokesman said it was for the courts to make a legal judgement on whether genocide was happening. The splits are also present insi­de the EU’s executive, where Spanish commissio­ner Rib­era has expre­ssed frustration over the failure to push on the issue.

