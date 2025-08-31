Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority citizens. Reiterating its commitment to an inclusive society, the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights recently cited Article 27 of the Constitution — equal access for all citizens to public offices and the civil service irrespective of religion — and Article 36 — the state shall provide special safeguards to minorities and protect their legitimate interests. It urged policymakers and civil society to reclaim the founder’s vision of a country that upholds equal rights for all. Sadly, an indifferent state, along with large sections of society, has, through discriminatory laws, allowed prejudice to persist. Hence, constitutional securities, and the apex court’s landmark judgement in 2014, which provided a blueprint for maintaining the freedoms of religious communities, stand virtually abandoned.

The struggle for recognition will not end unless measures are taken to ensure equal participation through education, employment and interfaith harmony. The message to eradicate religious discrimination must come from the pulpit. Educational reforms focused on acceptance are also necessary. As Sindh MPA Mahesh Kumar pointed out, nearly 60pc of minority students reported bias, including refused enrolment, isolation in class and coercion to attend lessons in the majority faith. In Sindh, 44pc of minority children are out of school. Besides, there are other issues — for instance, the 5pc public sector job quota for minorities is mostly unfulfilled; often members of the minority community are relegated to sanitation services or restricted to other inferior positions. This approach is structural and does not bode well for societal health. Racism can only be curtailed if the government resolves to reverse the injustice. Monitoring, media campaigns, security, enforcing legal guarantees, etc, will create inclusivity. The power elite must also pledge to protect the marginalised. Changing mindsets is integral for progress.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025