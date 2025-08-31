E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Equal citizens

Editorial Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority citizens. Reiterating its commitment to an inclusive society, the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights recently cited Article 27 of the Constitution — equal access for all citizens to public offices and the civil service irrespective of religion — and Article 36 — the state shall provide special safeguards to minorities and protect their legitimate interests. It urged policymakers and civil society to reclaim the founder’s vision of a country that upholds equal rights for all. Sadly, an indifferent state, along with large sections of society, has, through discriminatory laws, allowed prejudice to persist. Hence, constitutional securities, and the apex court’s landmark judgement in 2014, which provided a blueprint for maintaining the freedoms of religious communities, stand virtually abandoned.

The struggle for recognition will not end unless measures are taken to ensure equal participation through education, employment and interfaith harmony. The message to eradicate religious discrimination must come from the pulpit. Educational reforms focused on acceptance are also necessary. As Sindh MPA Mahesh Kumar pointed out, nearly 60pc of minority students reported bias, including refused enrolment, isolation in class and coercion to attend lessons in the majority faith. In Sindh, 44pc of minority children are out of school. Besides, there are other issues — for instance, the 5pc public sector job quota for minorities is mostly unfulfilled; often members of the minority community are relegated to sanitation services or restricted to other inferior positions. This approach is structural and does not bode well for societal health. Racism can only be curtailed if the government resolves to reverse the injustice. Monitoring, media campaigns, security, enforcing legal guarantees, etc, will create inclusivity. The power elite must also pledge to protect the marginalised. Changing mindsets is integral for progress.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...