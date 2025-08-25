E-Paper | August 25, 2025

Man allegedly throws acid on wife following domestic dispute in Faisalabad

Tariq Saeed Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 05:20pm

A woman was left injured on Monday after her husband allegedly threw acid on her during a domestic dispute in Samundri tehsil of Punjab’s Faisalabad district, according to the police.

An incident report from the City Samundri Police station house officer said a call was received at 7:22am that a man had thrown acid on the caller’s daughter in Housing Colony No. 1, adding that she was in critical condition and being taken to the hospital.

The SHO added that he and other police personnel reached the Samundri Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where the victim’s father told them that his daughter was married to the suspect about a year ago but was still living with her parents.

The father told the police that the couple had an argument earlier today over household expenditure, due to which the husband got angry and threw acid on her, wounding her face, left shoulder and hands.

The report added that doctors administered first aid and referred her to the Allied Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Centre. The SHO said that legal proceedings were being implemented in the case.

Police spokesperson Mohammad Tariq told Dawn.com that raids were underway and the suspect would be arrested soon.

Acid attacks remain a persistent form of gender-based violence in Pakistan, often stemming from domestic disputes, with survivors facing lifelong physical and psychological trauma. In April, the Punjab government, in view of acid attacks on women, finalised a bill to regulate the business of acid in Punjab.

The draft law restricts every person from carrying out the business of acid without a licence. It instructs that no acid shall be sold to the person below the age of 18 years. The law has listed 30 types of acid.

On Sunday, a woman and a man suffered serious burns in separate acid attacks in Bahawalpur.

In June, an anti-terrorism court in Sahiwal sentenced a man to 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs8.1 million for critically injuring his former mother-in-law and her 10-year-old son in a brutal acid attack.

Violence against women, Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...
Size of the pie
Updated 24 Aug, 2025

Size of the pie

The discussions for a new NFC award should not end in a showdown between the centre and the provinces.
Full disclosure
24 Aug, 2025

Full disclosure

TRANSPARENCY and financial propriety of public servants and lawmakers are essential for a healthy democracy. These...
Defying reason
24 Aug, 2025

Defying reason

WHICHEVER way one looks at it, the recent arrest of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephews defies...