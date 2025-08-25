Man allegedly throws acid on wife following domestic dispute in Faisalabad

A woman was left injured on Monday after her husband allegedly threw acid on her during a domestic dispute in Samundri tehsil of Punjab’s Faisalabad district, according to the police.

An incident report from the City Samundri Police station house officer said a call was received at 7:22am that a man had thrown acid on the caller’s daughter in Housing Colony No. 1, adding that she was in critical condition and being taken to the hospital.

The SHO added that he and other police personnel reached the Samundri Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where the victim’s father told them that his daughter was married to the suspect about a year ago but was still living with her parents.

The father told the police that the couple had an argument earlier today over household expenditure, due to which the husband got angry and threw acid on her, wounding her face, left shoulder and hands.

The report added that doctors administered first aid and referred her to the Allied Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Centre. The SHO said that legal proceedings were being implemented in the case.

Police spokesperson Mohammad Tariq told Dawn.com that raids were underway and the suspect would be arrested soon.

Acid attacks remain a persistent form of gender-based violence in Pakistan, often stemming from domestic disputes, with survivors facing lifelong physical and psychological trauma. In April, the Punjab government, in view of acid attacks on women, finalised a bill to regulate the business of acid in Punjab.

The draft law restricts every person from carrying out the business of acid without a licence. It instructs that no acid shall be sold to the person below the age of 18 years. The law has listed 30 types of acid.

On Sunday, a woman and a man suffered serious burns in separate acid attacks in Bahawalpur.

In June, an anti-terrorism court in Sahiwal sentenced a man to 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs8.1 million for critically injuring his former mother-in-law and her 10-year-old son in a brutal acid attack.