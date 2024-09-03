E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Three women of family injured in acid attack in Muzaffargarh

A Correspondent Published September 3, 2024

MUZAFFARGARH: Three women members of a family suffered burns in an acid attack here on Monday at Mauza Binda Ishaq in Rohillanwali police precincts, some 30 kilometers away from the city area.

The incident occurred when two suspects, Imran and Irfan, sons of Bashir Ahmad, allegedly entered the house of Kalsoom Bibi, wife of Shafi, while she was sleeping with her children.

They threw acid on the victims, resulting in serious injuries to Kalsoom Bibi (50), her daughter Sawera Bibi (20) and niece Sania Bibi (6).

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Rohillanwali police have registered a case against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

