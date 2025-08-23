Heroic shepherd helps avert tragedy as deadly Glof hits Ghizer valley

• Flood blocks Ghizer River for several hours, creating artificial lake

• Over 330 households affected across six villages; no casualties reported

• Dozens of homes, acres of farmland, bridges and trees submerged

• GB CM orders immediate rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure

GILGIT: A glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) caused widespread devastation in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley early on Friday mor­n­ing, but the quick thinking of a local shepherd helped avert a human tragedy.

According to Rescue 1122, the flood, triggered by a burst from a glacier in the Tildas village of Gupis Valley, occurred at around 3am, wreaking havoc downstream.

The flood debris blocked the Ghizer River for several hours, significantly raising the risk of further flooding in adjacent areas. Gilgit-Bal­t­istan Secretary Fida Hussain explained that a gla­cial lake had formed above Tildas and Rawshan villages. The high temperatures led to the burst of the lake, causing a flash flood in Sado Nallah on Wednesday night.

A shepherd, Wasiyat Khan from Rawshan village, who was near the glacier, used his mobile phone to alert the community about the impending flood. His warning gave villagers enough time to evacuate and local volunteers swiftly moved residents to safer locations.

GHIZER: Rescue 1122 personnel monitor the glacial lake outburst flood that blocked the river near Tildas village in the Gupis valley.—Dawn

Mr Hussain confirmed that although the flood swept through the downstream areas of Tildas and Rawshan, no casualties were reported. However, around 40 people were initially stranded in the floodwaters on Friday morning. The Pakistan Army was called for a helicopter rescue, but by the time the helicopters arrived, local volunteers had already managed to rescue the stranded individuals. All affected residents are reported to be safe.

Local sources said that the flood devastated approximately 80 per cent of Tildas village, displacing 65 households and washing away homes, land, infrastructure and personal belongings. The floodwaters also blocked the Ghizer River for six hours, creating an artificial lake and submerging homes, farmland, bridges and trees in nearby villages.

According to a local administration report, the flood affected over 330 households across six villages — Tildas, Raushan, Hakis, Gawat and Molaabad — after the river was blocked. The report highlights that of the 906 houses in these villages, 330 were severely damaged, leaving these families in dire need of emergency assistance.

Public infrastructure was also submerged, including a mosque, a school, a Jamat Khana and an RCC bridge on the Gilgit-Ghizer Road. The artificial lake on the Ghizer River submerged parts of the Gilgit-Shandur Road, cutting off access to the upper Gupis, Phander and Yasin regions.

According to Rescue 1122, some 200 people were rescued from the flood-affected areas and relocated to the Yangal and Samal areas of Ghizer. The rescue teams also provided medical assistance to those traumatised by the destruction of their homes.

Displaced families, who fled with little more than the clothes on their backs, are now in urgent need of shelter, food and medical supplies. The local administration has said that while water has begun to recede from the artificial lake, the risk to downstream settlements persists.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and cabinet members visited the affected areas in Ghizer and announced the immediate rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure, including bridges, power supply lines, drinking water and irrigation channels.

The chief minister also directed the home secretary and the director general of the GB Disaster Management Authority to assist in the rescue efforts and ensure the safety of the affected populations.

In recognition of the heroic actions of the shepherd, Wasiyat Khan, the GB police department issued an official commendation certificate.

His timely alert saved several lives, and local communities and officials alike have hailed him as a hero.

Ghizer Valley has been severely affected by flooding this year. On Aug 14, the region was struck by multiple floods, resulting in 13 deaths, several injuries and widespread displacement across the Ghalti, Ishkoman, Gupis, Yasin, Daen and Chaturkhand areas.

These disasters occurred without early warning systems in place, which could have saved lives and property.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2025