Flash floods ruin infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Flash floods continued to wreak havoc across Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, leaving one person dead, eight injured, and dozens displaced. Roads and bridges were swept away, thousands — including tourists — remained stranded at multiple locations, and electricity, mobile, and internet communication were disrupted in the region.

Cloudburst-triggered flash floods hit multiple areas, adding to the misery of local communities.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), a nine-year-old boy, Zulqarnain Haider, tragically lost his life in a landslide while returning from the summer pasture to his village, Hanochal in Haramosh Valley of Gilgit, on Saturday.

Addressing a press briefing, GB Home Minister Shams Lone said that the Baltistan Highway bridge had been swept away, cutting off four districts of Baltistan from Gilgit for a second consecutive day.

Since Friday, at least 35 people have lost their lives, many more have been injured, and four people remain missing. “So far, 318 houses have been completely destroyed, and 674 have been partially damaged,” Lone said, adding that the GB government lacked the resources to cope with the massive devastation. However, he noted that army troops were conducting relief operations.

A portion of the Naltar Highway was swept away, leaving a large number of tourists stranded. The flash floods in Naltar also damaged three hydropower generation stations, suspending electricity supply to Gilgit. Residents are also facing a shortage of drinking water.

In Datuchi, Bagrot Valley, a bridge and nearly half a dozen houses were damaged, while in Ghanche district, flash floods destroyed three key bridges, cutting off several villages. Dozens of houses were damaged, and 67 families in Haldi village were shifted to tents.

River erosion in the Guru Jaglot area of Gilgit damaged several homes, with floodwaters entering many houses. In Haton village, flash floods destroyed three homes, private infrastructure, crops, and agricultural land. Thousands of residents in Ghizer district also remained cut off from other areas.

The Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Gulmit has remained closed for several days, disconnecting residents of Gojal and severing the Pakistan-China road link.

NDMA issues alert

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Ma­­nag­ement Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert warning of possible glacier lake outburst floods (GLOFs), heavy rain, and landslides in the northern areas until September 7.

The NDMA also advised tourists to avoid travelling to affected regions and not to cross rivers or streams.

GB has been experiencing an unusual heatwave since June, resulting in unprecedented glacier melting. Temperatures have risen by 48pc above normal, which has been the main cause of the recent disaster.

