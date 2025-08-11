E-Paper | August 11, 2025

Glacial flood sweeps away part of Karakoram Highway

Jamil Nagri Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 07:27am
A glacial lake outburst flood destroys several link roads, besides a portion of the Karakoram Highway in Hunza, on Sunday.—Dawn
A glacial lake outburst flood destroys several link roads, besides a portion of the Karakoram Highway in Hunza, on Sunday.—Dawn

GILGIT: Climate cha­nge-driven disasters continued to batter Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where a glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) from the Shishper Glacier tore through Hassanabad Nullah, swee­ping away part of the Karakoram Highway and destroying public and private properties.

Officials described the event as the most severe in the area since 2018. “The volume of today’s flood was the highest in the Nullah since 2018,” said Zubair Ahmed Khan, assistant director of the Gilgit-Bal­t­istan Disaster Mana­ge­ment Authority (GBDMA) for Hunza and Nagar.

The flood severed the main road link for much of Hunza’s population, with traffic diverted via the Sas Valley Road from Murtazabad, he said.

The torrent, fuelled by accelerated glacier melt, ripped through agricultural land, uprooted trees and damaged public and private property.

Houses damaged in Hassanabad

In Hassanabad, residents were left counting the cost. “The flood eroded land near multiple homes and put more than 50 houses near Hassanabad Nullah at risk,” Saleem Bercha, a local resident, told Dawn.

“Several homes have developed cracks. Ten houses were dismantled recently to try to save them from the water,” he added.

This latest destruction follows a similar Glof last month that damaged four homes and swathes of farmland.

Authorities said Sunday’s disaster struck after the Shishper Glacier’s water discharge was blocked for around an hour before bursting through, obliterating protective walls and damaging irrigation and drinking-water channels to Aliabad and nearby villages.

Elsewhere in GB, flash floods triggered by heavy glacier melt surged through Supultar Nullah in Nagar Khas, blocking the Hoper Valley road and cutting off a popular tourist destination.

The flood damaged irrigation systems, destroyed a bridge and severed the Hisper Valley road in Tokorkot village, where several homes are now under threat.

In Hunza’s Shimshal Valley, rising river levels damaged the only access road and the protective walls safeguarding it.

Across the region, restoration work on irrigation and water supply systems wrecked by recent cloudbursts, flash floods and Glofs remains stalled. Communities are facing acute shortages of drinking and irrigation water.

In Danyor, residents said the destruction of main water channels had left thousands without water.

“Crops and trees have dried up,” a resident said.

Volunteers are now working to repair the damage, as communities here depend almost entirely on glacier-fed water for survival.

Experts warn that unprecedented high temperatures and repeated heatwaves this year have accelerated glacier melt, making Glofs and extreme flooding more frequent.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...
Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...