Airspace ban for Indian aircraft until Sept 25

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan has extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircr­aft for another month, until September 25, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued on Thursday.

The restriction was initially imposed on April 24 this year amid ongoing tensions between the two countries. It was first extended on May 23, followed by further extensions up to July 23, and then until August 24.

Sources confirmed that the Pakistan Airport Aut­h­ority had previously exte­nded the airspace closure for Indian aircraft from July 18 to August 24. Now, ac­cording to the latest NOTAM, the Pakistani airspace will remain closed to Indian aircraft from Aug 25 until Sept 25.

The ban applies specifically to Indian-registered or leased aircraft, whether op­­erated, owned, or leased by Indian operators, including military fli­ghts, as per NOTAM A0472/25 issued by the authorities con­­cerned. However, Pak­is­tan’s airspace remains open to all other international flights, it said.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2025