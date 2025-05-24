E-Paper | May 24, 2025

Pakistan, India extend airspace bans by another month

Mohammad Asghar Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:21am

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan and India on Friday extended airspace restrictions for each other’s aircraft in tit-for-tat moves.

A Notam (notice to airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Autho­rity (PAA) said the ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace will remain in place till June 24.

“The ban on Indian aircraft flying through Pakis­tani airspace has been extended until 4:59am on June 24, 2025,” the PAA said.

The airspace will not be available for Indian-regis­tered, operated or owned aircraft or those leased by Indian airlines, including military flights with no exceptions, the Notam stated. The restriction will apply to airspace starting from the ground to unlimited airspace height, it added.

Under the directive, no flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to enter or transit through Pakistani airspace. However, other inte­r­national airlines would not be affected by the ban.

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry issued a corresponding Notam, saying Pakistani-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from Indian airspace through June 23.

India and Pakistan first imposed the airspace restrictions last month after the shooting in India-occupied Kashmir.

On April 24, Pakistan had announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or operated airlines with immediate effect, as it retaliated against New Delhi’s slew of aggressive measures against the country.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lessons from history
24 May, 2025

Lessons from history

THE tragic events of 1971 were a watershed moment — one of many — in Pakistan’s troubled history, when the...
Business sentiment
24 May, 2025

Business sentiment

THE recent macroeconomic stability — its vulnerability to potential internal slippages and external shocks...
Sindh protests
24 May, 2025

Sindh protests

WEEKS after locals blocked off major arteries in Sindh to protest a proposal to build new canals on the Indus,...
Regional bonhomie
Updated 23 May, 2025

Regional bonhomie

Trilateral cooperation and commercial activity can lead to prosperity for all involved, specifically Afghanistan.
Local government bill
23 May, 2025

Local government bill

THE PML-N leadership is known for concentrating powers in the hands of the top political office and governing ...
New normal?
Updated 23 May, 2025

New normal?

WHY can’t the PTI and its jailed leader decide what they want? Even while leverage is slipping from its hands, the...