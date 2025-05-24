Pakistan, India extend airspace bans by another month

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan and India on Friday extended airspace restrictions for each other’s aircraft in tit-for-tat moves.

A Notam (notice to airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Autho­rity (PAA) said the ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace will remain in place till June 24.

“The ban on Indian aircraft flying through Pakis­tani airspace has been extended until 4:59am on June 24, 2025,” the PAA said.

The airspace will not be available for Indian-regis­tered, operated or owned aircraft or those leased by Indian airlines, including military flights with no exceptions, the Notam stated. The restriction will apply to airspace starting from the ground to unlimited airspace height, it added.

Under the directive, no flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to enter or transit through Pakistani airspace. However, other inte­r­national airlines would not be affected by the ban.

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry issued a corresponding Notam, saying Pakistani-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from Indian airspace through June 23.

India and Pakistan first imposed the airspace restrictions last month after the shooting in India-occupied Kashmir.

On April 24, Pakistan had announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or operated airlines with immediate effect, as it retaliated against New Delhi’s slew of aggressive measures against the country.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2025