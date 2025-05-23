Airspace ban on Indian airlines extended until June 24: PAA

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Friday announced that the airspace ban on Indian airlines was extended until June 24 amid the recent escalation with India.

New Delhi had accused Islamabad, without evidence, of orchestrating last month’s deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Pakistan had strongly denied the allegations and called for a neutral probe. As the situation turned into a military confrontation between the nuclear powers, it took American intervention for both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

On April 24, Pakistan’s top brass had announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect, as it retaliated against New Delhi’s slew of aggressive measures against the country.

According to today’s statement by the PAA, “The ban on Indian aircraft flying over Pakistani airspace has been extended until 4:59 am on June 24, 2025. All Indian registered, operated, owned or leased aircraft will remain under the ban.

“No flights operated by Indian airlines or operators will be able to use Pakistani airspace,” the authority said, adding that the ban also applied to Indian military aircraft.

The two neighbouring nations closed their airspaces multiple times during the hostilities earlier this month. Pakis­tan reopened its airspace for all types of flig­hts on May 10 after the ceasefire was announced.