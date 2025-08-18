E-Paper | August 18, 2025

UN chief offers help to Pakistan amid rains

Agencies Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 08:54am

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed “deep sorrow” at the tragic loss of lives following the devastating flash floods in Pakistan and India, saying the UN stands ready to provide help if requested.

“The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the victim’s families and stands in solidarity with those affected by this disaster,” a statement iss­u­ed by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“We stand ready to provide assistance should it be requested,” it added.

At least 323 people are reported dead in Pakistan’s KP province alone after two days of heavy rains, while the nati­onwide tally has risen to 657.

In 2022, UN chief visited Pakistan to assess the catastrophic floods that had ravaged the country, particula­rly Sindh and Baloch­istan.

Pope prays for victims

Aslo on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV addressed the flooding with prayers “for all those who suffer because of this calamity”.

Pope Leo expressed his closeness to the people in Pakistan, India, and Nepal affected by severe flooding. He shared his prayers “for the victims and their families, and for all those who are suffering as a result of this calamity.”

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025

