In pictures: Pakistan’s north reels from death, ruined infrastructure after calamitous floods

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts devastated the country’s northern areas on Friday, with over 300 lives lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone so far.
The unprecedented floods also claimed at least 12 lives in Gilgit-Baltistan. The majority of casualties were in Ghizer district, where the deluge damaged agricultural land, crops and a vital bridge, cutting off the area’s 15,000 residents from the rest of the region.
Another nine people died across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where Infrastructure losses included two schools, 12 water mills, one main and four pedestrian bridges, six electricity poles, among others.
Rescue and army personnel have been engaged in rescue and relief operations since yesterday, as the country reels from yet another monsoon calamity.
Header image: View of destruction due to landslide and flash flood caused by
heavy rains, in Salarzai Tehsil of KP’s Bajaur on Aug 15, 2025. — PPI Images