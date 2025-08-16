In pictures: Pakistan’s north reels from death, ruined infrastructure after calamitous floods

Flash floods claim over 300 lives and wreak destruction across KP, GB and AJK.

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts devastated the country’s northern areas on Friday, with over 300 lives lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone so far.

The unprecedented floods also claimed at least 12 lives in Gilgit-Baltistan. The majority of casualties were in Ghizer district, where the deluge damaged agricultural land, crops and a vital bridge, cutting off the area’s 15,000 residents from the rest of the region.

Another nine people died across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where Infrastructure losses included two schools, 12 water mills, one main and four pedestrian bridges, six electricity poles, among others.

Rescue and army personnel have been engaged in rescue and relief operations since yesterday, as the country reels from yet another monsoon calamity.

A car was swept away in a flash flood in the Basian area of KP’s Mansehra on Aug 15, 2025. — PPI Images

People cross a nullah in flood with the help of ropes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur on Aug 15, 2025. — Anwarullah Khan

A flood-affected person sits as people gather around following flash floods in GB’s Ghizer on Aug 15, 2025. — Jamil Nagri

Onlookers gather near a destroyed bridge after flash floods on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, on Aug 15, 2025. — AFP

Infrastructural damage caused by flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan on Aug 16, 2025. — Jamil Nagri

People stand on a road washed away by flood water in KP’s Shangla on Aug 15, 2025. — Umar Bacha

An overturned freight vehicle on the flood-affected Alpuri-Bisham Highway in KP’s Shangla on Aug 15, 2025. — APP

Rescue 1122 officials close the entrance of a river, with rescue personnel deployed at the entry points, to ensure people’s safety during flash floods caused by heavy rains, in KP’s Abbottabad on Aug 15, 2025. — PPI Images

Rescue 1122 officials are busy in rescue operations after landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rains, in Salarzai Tehsil of KP’s Bajaur on Aug 15, 2025. — PPI Images

Onlookers gather near a destroyed bridge after flash floods on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, on Aug 15, 2025. — AFP

Mourners carry a coffin of a flood victim after flash floods in Naryean Behaak village, some 36 kilometres north of Muzaffarabad, AJK, on Aug 15, 2025. — AFP

Khayali River in high flood in KP’s Charsadda on Aug 15, 2025. — Faiz Muhammad

Rescue operations are underway in the Khalti area of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer, on Aug 15, 2025. — Jamil Nagri

Mourners and locals offer funeral prayers for victims who died in incidents related to flash floods and monsoon rains in Salarzai Tehsil of KP’s Bajaur district on Aug 15, 2025. — AFP

Header image: View of destruction due to landslide and flash flood caused by heavy rains, in Salarzai Tehsil of KP’s Bajaur on Aug 15, 2025. — PPI Images