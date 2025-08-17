Child killed, parents injured as ambulance hits motorcycle in KP’s Haripur

A child was killed while her parents were injured when a speeding ambulance hit their motorbike near Sikandar Pur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur city on Sunday, police said.

The local police quoted the injured Muhammad Yaseen as saying that he was travelling to Haripur with his wife, Sameena Bibi and six-month-old daughter, Fatima Bibi, by motorcycle.

“When we reached near Sikandarpur on the busy Chappar Road, a recklessly driven ambulance hit us from behind,” Yaseen was quoted as saying by Hasan Khan, spokesperson for the Haripur district police officer. “Fatima died instantly, and we both suffered minor injuries.”

Hadi Khan, an eyewitness, told Dawn.com, “The girl died instantly after being crushed under the tyres of the ambulance.”

The injured couple and the girl’s body were transported to the Haripur Trauma Centre, where the parents received emergency treatment and were later discharged from the hospital, according to the spokesperson.

It was the second road accident of a similar nature reported from Haripur.

“On Saturday evening, a one-month-old boy was also died and his parents were injured when their motorcycle collided with a motor car on Khanpur road,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, a policeman escorting a foreign delegation was killed while six others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured when a van overturned near the Chechiyan interchange on Hazara Motorway, some four kilometres from Haripur city.

The incident, according to police, occurred when the front tyre of the escort van burst and the driver lost control, causing it to overturn.