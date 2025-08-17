E-Paper | August 17, 2025

Child killed, parents injured as ambulance hits motorcycle in KP’s Haripur

Muhammad Sadaqat Published August 17, 2025 Updated August 17, 2025 05:30pm
An image of a private ambulance after it struck a motorcycle in KP’s Haripur on August 17. — Photo by author
An image of a private ambulance after it struck a motorcycle in KP’s Haripur on August 17. — Photo by author

A child was killed while her parents were injured when a speeding ambulance hit their motorbike near Sikandar Pur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur city on Sunday, police said.

The local police quoted the injured Muhammad Yaseen as saying that he was travelling to Haripur with his wife, Sameena Bibi and six-month-old daughter, Fatima Bibi, by motorcycle.

“When we reached near Sikandarpur on the busy Chappar Road, a recklessly driven ambulance hit us from behind,” Yaseen was quoted as saying by Hasan Khan, spokesperson for the Haripur district police officer. “Fatima died instantly, and we both suffered minor injuries.”

Hadi Khan, an eyewitness, told Dawn.com, “The girl died instantly after being crushed under the tyres of the ambulance.”

The injured couple and the girl’s body were transported to the Haripur Trauma Centre, where the parents received emergency treatment and were later discharged from the hospital, according to the spokesperson.

It was the second road accident of a similar nature reported from Haripur.

“On Saturday evening, a one-month-old boy was also died and his parents were injured when their motorcycle collided with a motor car on Khanpur road,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, a policeman escorting a foreign delegation was killed while six others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured when a van overturned near the Chechiyan interchange on Hazara Motorway, some four kilometres from Haripur city.

The incident, according to police, occurred when the front tyre of the escort van burst and the driver lost control, causing it to overturn.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unprepared nation
Updated 17 Aug, 2025

Unprepared nation

The floods of 2010, 2022 and now 2025 mark an unbroken chain of escalating disasters.
Auto committee
17 Aug, 2025

Auto committee

ON the face of it, the commerce ministry’s decision to constitute a ‘dedicated’ committee to address the...
Relentless bigotry
17 Aug, 2025

Relentless bigotry

THE dream of transforming Pakistan into a just and progressive nation will remain unfulfilled unless the prevailing...
Thin ice
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Thin ice

One can only hope the political class has realised it has been skating on thin ice.
Silent threat
16 Aug, 2025

Silent threat

PAKISTAN’S struggle with diabetes, predominantly the type 2 variety, has reached alarming levels. Experts warn ...
Israeli rapacity
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Israeli rapacity

IN the midst of the Gaza genocide, Israel has announced plans to build more illegal settlements in the occupied West...