Iran arrests 20 ‘Israeli spies’

TEHRAN: Iran has arrested 20 people in rec­ent months who it alleges are operatives for Israel’s Mossad spy agency, the judiciary said on Saturday, issuing a stark warning that they will face no leniency and will be “made an example of”.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangiri told reporters that charges against some of the 20 suspects were dropped and they had been released, though he did not provide a specific number.

“The judiciary will show no leniency toward spies and agents of the Zionist regime, and with firm rulings, will make an example of them all,” Mr Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

He said full details wo­­u­ld be made public once the investigations were complete.

The announcement comes just days after Iran executed a nuclear scientist convicted of spying for Israel.

On Wednesday, state media reported that Rouzbeh Vadi was executed for passing on information about another nuclear scientist who was killed during Israeli air strikes on Iran in June.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least eight death sentences carried out in recent months.

The arrests follow a recent, intense conflict between the two nations.

In June, Israel carried out 12 days of air strikes on Iran.

Tehran responded with barrages of missiles and drones on Israel.

